We didn't choose this cruise so much as we were forced into it. Back Story: In 2020, we booked Oceania's Scandinavian Baltic cruise. And then COVID-19. We were "assured" that if cruise would be canceled again, we would receive a a refund. Lie Number 1. As COVID-19 began to ease, we sailed on both Celebrity and Viking waiting for Oceania to re-open. Final Straw, we were booked on the August ...
Oceania is my favorite cruise line, always has excellent food and service. From the stewards to the servers in the dining areas, always outstanding service. Dijon and Suprano took good care of us, always available to our needs. Sedeep in the grill in the Terrace Cafe always greeted you with a big smile and asked you what your needs were and often brought our hot dishes to our table if time ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. All of the cities were places of interest to us and we had not visited them before. We took advantage of the pre cruise add on. Our hotel, Le Germaine, in Montreal had just re-opened after an update. The update is quite modern, think chairs hanging on chain from the ceiling. The hotel is in an ideal location for walking to downtown. The bed was ...
Weather in northeast was far too cold to enjoy the beautiful cities of Canada and New England.
Embarkation looked like a greased pig rodeo with two individuals (later three) controlling the crowds. The "herder-in-charge" was too busy chatting with guests (at the head of the line) to keep the processing running smoothly, with agents waving at him frantically to get his attention to send over ...
Food was great, excellent maid service and friendly professional wait staff. Lousy wifi connectivity; we had to go to computer area to complete this review.
On shore excursions were less than adequate. Cliff Walk and Breakers in Newport was good and allowed for time on your own in Breakers mansion. PEI tour of Coastal Charms was too long -- stopping for 45 minutes at souvenir shop not ...
We were looking forward to seeing the fall colours down the coast of New England and indulge ourselves in some luxury.
We could not fault the cabin or the service onboard - both were excellent. But much of the food was not really to our taste - a very burnt-tasting lobster bisque and some odd flavour combinations (not sure what they did to make the avocado toast taste nothing like a fresh ...
Told this USED TO BE a great cruise line.
Times have changed tremendously!!
Definitely a 3rd rate ship in need of professional leadership at the corporate level.
The ship is run as though they going broke!!
You pay for two fares for you and your partner, then are told the so called free internet can only be used by one of you at a time??? Or you can pay an additional $270 for the ...
I chose this cruise because of the ports and food but I was very disappointed in the addition of an additional tender at Sydney and Sydney in general! It is a port that should be taken out! Instead add a day to Quebec City as the time spent there was way too short. It was also hard since the time spent there was cut short.
I also think the beverage package is over priced. You should be ...
This was 3rd Oceania Cruise, second on this ship. The selections in the Main Dining Room were very good on our previous Oceania Cruises so we expected a similar experience on this cruise. This was not to be. The food was good generally, the buffet and specialty restaurants were excellent but getting additional reservations in the specialty restaurants beyond the Two which came with our cabin ...
We loved Oceania so we booked a trip from Iceland, through Greenland, Canada, and the coast, to New York. Plenty of headaches leaving and returning to the ship because of the tenders. Lots of ineptness by the staff. Plenty of "hurry up and wait." We arrived in Reykjavik at 6:30 a.m. and were taken to a hotel but first, we waited for an hour at the airport as the staff tried to find our names and ...