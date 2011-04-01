We chose to go on the Insignia because it was our 4th cruise with Oceania which we enjoyed.
Location, we live 10 minutes by car from the dock.
The cruise line is not what it once was. The crew as usual was very accommodating, but it was obvious that they are very short staffed. One evening in the dining room we were seated and 10 minutes after us 3 tables were seated and ordered there ...
We booked this cruise as a less expensive alternative to flying down and staying a few nights in a $1200 a night room in one of the resorts down in Bermuda. The itinerary was perfect-- 2.5 days in St George and a day and a half in Hamilton and well away from the large ships in the Dockyard. A well positioning floating hotel near all the things we like to go and do on the island. It was our first ...
We're in our 60's and have cruised on many lines over the last 40 years. Favorite cruise ship right now would be Celebrity Equinox. We booked Oceania Insignia for its smaller intimate ship size, highly recommended cuisine, and itinerary to Hamilton and St. George Bermuda. We truly miss the ability of the newer mega ships to dock there. They are too large to fit in Hamilton, and much too large to ...
Worse cruise I have ever been on. Choose Insignia for the 8 day trip to Bermuda to celebrate my husband's retirement,
During embarkation the ship does not except *Credit Debit*cards as form of payment for any on board charges. So we had to cancel most of our shore excursions to have credit applied to our room to pay for crew tips.
The casino was very small and never had enough staff to ...
We chose this cruise after our wonderful cruise experience on the Insignia last summer. This time we took a back to back 7 day cruise to Bermuda. Yes, the same cruise twice. It was a great decision. The new decor is lovely. Our suite was completely refurbished and was bright and airy. Taking the tub out of the bathroom and installing a good sized beautifully tiled shower was great for us. ...
Judging from the reviews and boards of Cruise Critic at least, It’s not been a good year so far for Oceania with all of the norovirus on RIVIERA and continued worry or real experiences that “things aren’t the same” under new NCL ownership. For us, it was returning to REGATTA for our sixth cruise in her and our first since 2011 having sailing in the meantime once in MARINA and three times in ...
Reviewers are 65 yrs old and married, 40+ cruises on 12 lines including 7 on Oceania.
Overview: Over the last several years under multiple owners Oceania has fallen from a premiere line to a line without identity. Under the holding company the food and service dropped to extremely low levels. The food budget has been noticeably restored by NCL, and so has the friendliness, but the service is ...
I will start off by saying this cruise was about relaxing for us so might be boring to read my thoughts
This was our 6th cruise on Regatta so it was very familiar to us
We were on a B2B this was R/T Miami with port stops in Bahamas, Bermuda, Norfolk, Charleston, Port Canaveral.
When I saw Bermuda with 2 days in Hamilton that was the selling point for me
We spent our honeymoon ...
I could have just copied a review of this ship I found elsewhere...it was written in Nov., 2011 but just about everything that reviewer said I found applicable to our cruise to Bermuda. So when we're asked for comments at the end of the cruise, what's the point? Nothing changed from Nov., 2011.
Embarkation was easy peasy...Onboard at 11 or so and then a three hour lunch waiting for our veranda ...
This was the 38th cruise for my wife and I; we are both retired Seniors living in S. Florida.
We booked with a local agent of long standing and our transportation to the Port of Miami was via private car, a family member.
We arrived at the terminal (conveniently located; Oceania's berth and embarkation slots are the very first as you enter the port, just after Noon and were on the ship and ...