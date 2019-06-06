The food was very poor couldn’t even get a decent muffin - I lost weight. This is my 15th cruise so I know what things should be. Sea Days hardly anything to do, not like other Cruises.
Our first time with Oceania we met a couple who have sailed with them 4 times and they wanted an upgrade they had to pay $500.00 for it when the ship was only 3/4 full no loyalty perks for them can you believe ...
Friends had spoken well of cruises they took on Oceania (before the pandemic). Our originally scheduled cruise with Oceania was cancelled due to Covid, but we cancelled before the cruise line did, so we could only get "future credit" rather than a refund, which we would have preferred. We used the credit to book a cruise on Nautica to Spain, the Canary Islands, and Portugal. We enjoyed the ports ...
This is our second cruise with Oceania on the Marina this year, but unfortunately we won't be actively checking out Oceania cruises for our next trips - we really wanted to like them!
The ship is nice, a good size, public areas and spaces are very well appointed and maintained. They also have some nice itineraries, and being a smaller/mid-sized ship can get into most places
We travelled as ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary - Barcelona to Miami in 17 days. This was our first time on Oceania and our second cruise ever. This is considered a smaller ship with only ~600 passengers - we liked the smaller size. This ship was re-done in 2019 so everything was lovely, clean, and fresh and decorated in calming colors. We had great weather most of the trip with only one rain ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary (wanted to visit Florence, Rome, Pompeii, and Venice) and time of year (not summer busy season). Oceania turned out to be a great choice.
The ship is smaller than most. We never waited long for an elevator and could easily find seating at the pool or in the dining rooms, even though we were told it was fully booked. We enjoyed the 24-hour coffee service ...
We selected the Oceania Sirena because of timing for our 4 back to back European cruises. Over on the QM2, then Viking, then Oceania. The Oceania Sirena is a beautiful jewel box of a ship, just beautiful. The cabin was small for a concierge verandah, bathroom was ridiculous. Saw many guests going to the spa in bathrobes to shower daily. Linens and bed wonderful. After paying $13k for a cruise on ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary. We did private party excursions at most of the stops. We very seldom will take the overpriced cruise line excursions. Most of the stops were places that we had not been.
Yes, the rooms were small, but it's a small ship. We liked the size of the ship. This was our first time on the "R" class. We were in a concierge class veranda. We liked the location on ...
We picked this Oceania cruise because of its itinerary, in particular Al Hambra, Canary Islands and Tangiers (among others). We were lucky to score stateroom 6004 (port side very near the sharp end), which whilst having no balcony, had instead added interior space, making for a larger cabin. We appreciated the extra space as we were travelling for 2 months and had lots of luggage.
Sirena has ...
I had chosen Oceania because of their highly rated cuisine. This cruise did not disappoint. We are first time cruisers with this line and this itinerary. From start to finish...the room, the wait staff, the cuisine, the excursions, the overall atmosphere of understated elegance. So many places to sit and enjoy the cruise life and even dealing with the nitty gritty (laundrettes on each floor ...
We selected this cruise, because other friends were going.
There were very few children in this cruise. It is more for mature adults and senior citizens
The Riviera is an excellent ship.
Embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly.
The kitchen took a long time to serve at night and it was very difficult to be on time for entertainment and other activities.
As a general rule, the ...