Review for Regatta to Australia & New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand had been on my bucket list forever. I decided to upgrade my cruise experience and take this trip on Oceania. The cruise was a disappointment. It started when we came to board and we’re told we had to vivid test even though we had gotten an email 2 weeks earlier that we did not have to test. Mass confusion for the next three hours. The bathroom in the cabin was tiny. ...