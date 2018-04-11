Decent cabin, lovely ship, fellow passengers very nice
Best food on the seas ?
They have to be joking
Tasteless curry
Raw pork burger- that's just insane. the executive chef andI spoke about that. He said he was going to get the cook a thermometer. Lord only knows why he didn't have the proper equipment or training to start with
Much of whatI had was cold
Falafel that wasn't, ...
Chose for the itinerary.
Pluses: Easy embarkation and debarkation at all ports.
Cruise Ship Personnel Service Excellent
Cruise Director & Entertainment Staff Excellent
Specialty restaurants very good at no extra charge. Polo Grill better than Toscanini.
Can obtain extra reservation day of if not totally booked
No issue bringing on your own alcohol
Food at Waves Restaurant ...
NEVER AGAIN!!
Completed a segment of the Oceania Around the World 2019 cruise.
Treated like a second class citizen by ATW Travelers who were given special privileges while the rest of us treated as if we did not belong despite the dollars paid being very high.(The ATW cruisers made up nearly 3/4 of the cruisers onboard) .
Atmosphere onboard - us and them - it was dreadful. Crew ...
This was our first Oceania Cruise. We chose this ship for the itinerary. This ship is the smallest I have ever sailed on and at first I was a bit concerned but I found it to be a wonderful ship. It is a bit worn but it is being updated soon. The staff is excellent. They knew our names after a few days. Service was great. Food was wonderful. Our favorite was Tuscano.
This was a 21 day ...
Just returned from the Tokyo to Singapore (25day)segment of the World Cruise on Insignia. (We were not advised at time of booking with Oceania that we were joining a world cruise)Spent a lot of money on this trip and have never had such a bad experience on Oceania. We were not aware we were joining aprox 360 world cruisers (w.c’s.) but found out right away that cliques had already been established ...
The cruise had a fabulous itinerary and we chose it for that. We were not disappointed. The cruise was amazing and the ports were phenomenal. Everything was interesting and easily explored. Sometimes we had to travel a distance from port to the points of interest but that is often to be expected with a cruise. We could not have been more pleased with the choice of ports.
We arranged for ...
On April 24, 2018 I began a trip of a lifetime visiting several places on my bucket list. I flew to New Delhi for a pre-cruise package from Oceania to the Taj Mahal. I had very high expectations of the seeing the Taj Mahal and actually being there exceeded my expectations. It literally took my breath away. We had a 3.5 hour bus ride to Agra from New Delhi and 114 degree temperature but it was ...
I fell in love with Oceania in 2013 on the Marina going from Sydney to Papeete (and have never seen that same itinerary again); which was glorious. The staff knew our names within the first few days, the rooms were spacious (granted, we had concierge level with normal sized bathrooms with tubs; as I said, it was glorious).
The following year, we went on the Riviera to the Caribbean. Still ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to explore parts of Asia. We were pleasantly surprised that the quality of the food had returned to what we had experienced on Oceania cruises years ago. The flow of guests and food in the Grand Dining Room seems to have been helped a lot by having waiters put in orders on an "iPad." There were no long waits for our food. Many evenings the delicious sea ...
Start with the food....great but quality tends to drop as they get farther away from resupply. The cabins are small just like all the old one renaissance ships and well designed but the bathrooms are REALLY small. The service is way above average and the cruise director and entertainment staff are unusually happy and make things go well.
Now for the unpleasant, the excursion staff might be the ...