Oceania Asia Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
89 reviews

1-10 of 89 Oceania Asia Cruise Reviews

Not as good as we expected

Review for Nautica to Asia

User Avatar
Leedstraveller
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Decent cabin, lovely ship, fellow passengers very nice Best food on the seas ? They have to be joking Tasteless curry Raw pork burger- that's just insane. the executive chef andI spoke about that. He said he was going to get the cook a thermometer. Lord only knows why he didn't have the proper equipment or training to start with Much of whatI had was cold Falafel that wasn't, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Papeete to Sydney

Review for Regatta to Asia

User Avatar
Anni5fanni
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose for the itinerary. Pluses: Easy embarkation and debarkation at all ports. Cruise Ship Personnel Service Excellent Cruise Director & Entertainment Staff Excellent Specialty restaurants very good at no extra charge. Polo Grill better than Toscanini. Can obtain extra reservation day of if not totally booked No issue bringing on your own alcohol Food at Waves Restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Traveled with disabled person

Around the World 2019 Cruisers on Oceania!!!

Review for Insignia to Asia

User Avatar
Skmar
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

NEVER AGAIN!! Completed a segment of the Oceania Around the World 2019 cruise. Treated like a second class citizen by ATW Travelers who were given special privileges while the rest of us treated as if we did not belong despite the dollars paid being very high.(The ATW cruisers made up nearly 3/4 of the cruisers onboard) . Atmosphere onboard - us and them - it was dreadful. Crew ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Footsteps of Civilization

Review for Nautica to Asia

User Avatar
Irishlady5
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Oceania Cruise. We chose this ship for the itinerary. This ship is the smallest I have ever sailed on and at first I was a bit concerned but I found it to be a wonderful ship. It is a bit worn but it is being updated soon. The staff is excellent. They knew our names after a few days. Service was great. Food was wonderful. Our favorite was Tuscano. This was a 21 day ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Very Disappointing

Review for Insignia to Asia

User Avatar
Mairigordcruises
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just returned from the Tokyo to Singapore (25day)segment of the World Cruise on Insignia. (We were not advised at time of booking with Oceania that we were joining a world cruise)Spent a lot of money on this trip and have never had such a bad experience on Oceania. We were not aware we were joining aprox 360 world cruisers (w.c’s.) but found out right away that cliques had already been established ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Great Itinerary/Uneven Ship Service

Review for Nautica to Asia

User Avatar
9singer27
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise had a fabulous itinerary and we chose it for that. We were not disappointed. The cruise was amazing and the ports were phenomenal. Everything was interesting and easily explored. Sometimes we had to travel a distance from port to the points of interest but that is often to be expected with a cruise. We could not have been more pleased with the choice of ports. We arranged for ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Cruise of a Lifetime

Review for Nautica to Asia

User Avatar
cbmfam
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

On April 24, 2018 I began a trip of a lifetime visiting several places on my bucket list. I flew to New Delhi for a pre-cruise package from Oceania to the Taj Mahal. I had very high expectations of the seeing the Taj Mahal and actually being there exceeded my expectations. It literally took my breath away. We had a 3.5 hour bus ride to Agra from New Delhi and 114 degree temperature but it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Inside

Disappointed a bit more each time...

Review for Nautica to Asia

User Avatar
MirthGirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I fell in love with Oceania in 2013 on the Marina going from Sydney to Papeete (and have never seen that same itinerary again); which was glorious. The staff knew our names within the first few days, the rooms were spacious (granted, we had concierge level with normal sized bathrooms with tubs; as I said, it was glorious). The following year, we went on the Riviera to the Caribbean. Still ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Staff was friendly and relaxed.

Review for Nautica to Asia

User Avatar
2013
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to explore parts of Asia. We were pleasantly surprised that the quality of the food had returned to what we had experienced on Oceania cruises years ago. The flow of guests and food in the Grand Dining Room seems to have been helped a lot by having waiters put in orders on an "iPad." There were no long waits for our food. Many evenings the delicious sea ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Mostly great

Review for Nautica to Asia

User Avatar
gowilk
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Start with the food....great but quality tends to drop as they get farther away from resupply. The cabins are small just like all the old one renaissance ships and well designed but the bathrooms are REALLY small. The service is way above average and the cruise director and entertainment staff are unusually happy and make things go well. Now for the unpleasant, the excursion staff might be the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View

