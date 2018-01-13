This was our first time on Oceania. We have cruised all the major lines and found this one the most enjoyable to date. Yes there were little things here and there like slow internet and a not so spa experience but overall it was very relaxing and enjoyable due to the staff.
They went out of their way to please and were genuine in this by the end of the cruise we felt we were leaving old ...
This was my third Oceania cruise; Marina 2011, Riviera 2016, and Riviera 2022, and we have a planned Vista in 2023. I enjoy the country-club casual vibe of Oceania -- ship decor, outstanding artwork at every turn, and overall attitude. The crew is exceptional in professional service and friendliness. The food offerings are varied and there is something for everyone, although I was less ...
We chose Oceania for our first cruise because of the line's reputation for excellent food and service, plus we wanted to sail on a small ship. The Riviera did not disappoint. It was a perfect first cruise for us and we've already booked another with the line.
Embarkation was a breeze. We arrived at 3pm for a 5pm sailing and basically walked right on to the ship. No lines, no crowds, no ...
Have been on the Riviera 3 times, and love the ship, and all her crew.! The quality of food and the service is second to none.! It’s so hard to pick any one person, or restaurant, they are all amazing.! We would like to mention though that the service and professionalism in Martinis lounge was of the highest standard.! And for their wonderful service and outstanding qualities, for making us feel ...
My wife & I wanted a relaxing vacation with adults with some decent opportunities for excursions. This ship and cruise fit the bill perfectly. We did our own excursions in Cozumel (Dolphin Discovery), Roatan-Honduras (Manawakie Eco Park), Santa Tomas-Guatemala (Go With Gus Rio Dulce/Livingston tour), and we spent hours walking around Belize City on a beautiful Sunday. Cannot say enough good things ...
We recently came back from a Riviera Caribbean cruise. This was our 16th cruise overall and second cruise on Oceania. We also sailed on Crystal and Azamara, and the rest mass market lines like Celebrity and Princess.
Overall it was an excellent experience, and it's great to be cruising again after 2 years!
Embarkation: Very quick, smooth and efficient. We arrived at 11am and at 11:40 were ...
Originally scheduled for Cuban ports, Insignia had to change its itinerary. We were offered a big discount to sail to the Western Caribbean. Cozumel, Roatan, Belize and Costa Maya were substituted. None of these ports was very interesting. Because of the change each port of call was mobbed with 3 or 4 mega ships already docked. In two ports we had to tender. We chose to stay onboard several ...
We love Oceania cruise line! The ship is small & has excellent rooms & decor. We took friends who had never gone on a cruise before and they could not believe the attention given to every detail. The art work, grand staircase with it chandler , the table ware etc. Our cabins were top notch. The bed was so comfortable that we were tempted to purchase one! Our stewards keep our linens, towels & room ...
We decided to try Oceania for the raved about food. Being in the food industry & foodies we thought we'd try them out. Two days before the cruise, I got a e-mail asking if we'd upgrade from an interior cabin to a balcony cabin for $200pp. Of course I said yes. Getting on board was quick & easy as there's only about 1200 pax, as compared to 3000+ pax on larger ships. We still waited until 2:30 to ...
We had a wonderful time and met a lot of really nice people. I would highly recommend this cruise. The only thing is didn't like is I felt they needed more activities on days at sea. The activities were all revenue based.
The food was delicous. The specialty restaurants were especially good. The Miso Sea Bass is absolutely fabulous. There were so many good choices it was hard to ...