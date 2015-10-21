  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Bahamas Oasis of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
3647 reviews
51 Awards
Sunset with one of the planets rising, on the final night (from our port-si
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
17 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Simulation Cruise
"I won a lottery to allow us free passage on this cruise. It was a Simulation out of Bayone NJ as a "Royal Comeback" This was my first time cruising with the RCCL and so I was 1 excited to be back at sea, 2..."Read More
SouthavenCruiser avatar

SouthavenCruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 17 Bahamas Oasis of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Simulation Cruise

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
SouthavenCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I won a lottery to allow us free passage on this cruise. It was a Simulation out of Bayone NJ as a "Royal Comeback" This was my first time cruising with the RCCL and so I was 1 excited to be back at sea, 2 excited to try a new line, 3 excited to try a new port and port of call. Of course the staff of RCCL was very particular in following the CDC prescribed protocols for the return to ...
Sail Date: August 2021

A really, really, REALLY big ship . . . with ambient voices to match

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
nodumblond
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

A bit of background: this was my 24th sailing (hub's 22nd), and 13th on Royal, now as Diamond level. We've also done Carnival, Holland America, and Celebrity. It was our third time out of Port Canaveral, but our first on an Oasis-class ship. Pre/Embarkation: we drove up the day before and stayed at a well-located motel near the beach, restaurants, and other amenities. (Urgent Care clinic ...
Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Overall Good Experience on Oasis of the Seas

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
mutygerfan
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Our overall experience on the Oasis of the Seas was good. We started out the first 3 nights were very rocky onboard due to higher than normal winds. I felt that a ship this large should have been able to navigate better through waves that were 5-6' swells. The ship: Overall the ship itself was good. There was a lot of stuff to do onboard. The one thing I would have liked though would have been ...
Sail Date: January 2017

Traveled with children

Be careful of excursions and specialty restaurants

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
lppayne
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship is BEAUTIFUL..the staff is great..you cant control weather..having said that: The shore excursion to the Bahamas (Blue Lagoon Beach) was a long boat ride only to be on a beach that looks like a bay (the water is not anywhere close to the normal beauty of Bahamas water)..you only get about an hour of beach time, the lunch attendants watch to make sure you dont get too much food (after ...
Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Ocean View Stateroom

Too many people, long lines, not the best itinerary, never saw aqua show

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Rania
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Ship was very clean and organized. But too many people onboard which lead to long lines ; not enough frozen yogurt machines, Aqua show was cancelled without being rescheduled ...onboard entertainment should really be updated - it's the same entertainment as over 5 years ago. Staff were very nice and very helpful, Food in main restaurant was cold when it was served. The windjammer had better ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Stateroom with Balcony

Sailing with 6yr old, 9yr old & parents

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
TSFamily
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our favorite ship for families so far, absolutely love this ship and all the things for families to do together. There is so much to do and see, you don't even need to go anywhere! The ship gets a big thumbs up from us, the kids, and my parents that went with us. Downsides are: little to no seafood to be found on the main buffet or Solarium bistro. 1 fish dish offered in the main dining room ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Family Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Ship and Staff Great. Dining room food needs help

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
labronx
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second time on the Oasis of the Seas. We were on the Allure Twice. The staff were great, always going out of their way to make sure our experience was memorable. Embarkation went very quickly. Disembarkation we used the express and a little more organization is needed. First the shows: Such amazing talent. Cats is not one of my favorite plays but this cast was so very ...
Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Stateroom with Balcony

Don't Book

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
voice123
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Just returned from this cruise.. I don't know where to begin?? Be prepared to be nickel and dimed on this ship the minute you step foot on the boat, you are forced to have a maid clean your room twice a day, sounds great, but you are charged for this wonderful unnecessary service. The food was below standard, by the end of the cruise my group of 30 + were desperate to eat any food we could get ...
Sail Date: November 2015

Cabin Type: Central Park View Stateroom with Balcony

Sweet Suite makes the Oasis intimate and first class

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Cruiser from Indy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is the second time we have cruised on the Oasis. RCL is not our preferred cruise line as I believe the food and service of RCL is below Celebrity and HAL when comparing sthe major lines. However, when booking a suite on the exclusive suite deck 17 it makes the ship seem small and you are cocooned in with outstanding service, raising the bar above the 2 aforementioned lines. We arrived ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Crown Loft Suite with Balcony

It's a beautiful 17-story condominium building.

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
cruising4joy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We've been on 12 cruises now, all with RCL.. from the oldest ships (sovereign of the seas), and recently we were excited to check out Oasis of the seas, just to say to everyone else.. "we're sailing on the biggest cruise ship in the world!).. We're going to stick with the slightly smaller ships in the future.. the Oasis class is designed to focus your attention on the inner-core of the ship, ...
Sail Date: October 2015

