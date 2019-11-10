We thought we liked the itinerary - 10 day cruise from Venice to Barcelona with a different port everyday. We wore ourselves out and did not have the discipline not to get off the ship every day. Just couldn’t resist at least seeing the port. Next time I will choose ships with at least 2 sea days on a 10 day cruise. Ports we liked: Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor: each of which we did either a hop on/hop ...
This cruise for our time line for our group and went to ports we wanted to see. Or at least it was supposed to. A week before we flew to Venice we got notified that there were “technical issues“ with the ship and would be missing two ports. They also shortened the time in the rest of the ports we were scheduled to actually visit. For this we got only a $100 non refundable onboard credit. We ...
I chose to schedule this—my first—cruise trip, to spend some time with good friends and visit places I've never seen. I was especially interested in visiting Santorini, Greece and Montenegro. Nevertheless, I was disappointed when, after starting the trip, was informed that both destinations were cancelled. Furthermore, the reasons were generic/non-specific and only given thru a letter left at my ...
First get a email when leaving Florida to got to Venice Italy that ports have been canceled and hours taken for or their ports. Shop was supposedly broke. Tipped on it side going in to port dishes flying off the shelf. If you like to be bored go on NCL star. And for cancel the ports they gave us fifty dollars a person . Room had a leak wet our clothes o e good thing was our clothes got clean. ...
We took this cruise as part of a fairly large group of friends. We cruised Norwegian in the past, when we had a great experience, so we were excited. We learned through social media that the Star was having propulsion system problems, and was unable to complete its previous itinerary as planned. One of our group is a travel agent, who contacted the NCL headquarters a couple of days before sailing ...
In my opinion, my best advice would be to stay away from Norwegian all together and sail with another cruise line. If you must sail with Norwegian, I wouldn't recommend sailing on the Norwegian Star. For starters, we arrive and are told 2 ports have been eliminated from our cruise, Kotor, Montenegro and Santorini, Greece. Missing Santorini upset so many. it was a highlight stop of this cruise. ...
Cons
Significant itinerary change was the largest issue and made 2 days prior, 2 At Sea days were added for a total of 3 days. Santorini and Kotor were cancelled due to ships mechanical issues (they told us they lost an engine.) They shaved off 1-2 hours per port as well. We received $100 credit and 20% off future cruise. Incredibly disappointing.
Lines for everything.
Leaving out of ...
I have done over 41 cruises on various lines. I choose a cruise for the itinerary & price. I also did the 14 night trans Atlantic after the 12 night Greek island cruise. This is my first cruise review and only negative feelings about a ship. I had cruised the NCL Star twice in the past and did not feel this way then. Staff were friendly hard workers but not trained well. After taking an ...
This is a review about Norwegian, not the Star especially. Because of mechanical issues, it was said, a Nov. 10-22 cruise from Venice to Barcelona, had too many changes. We started with ONE at-sea day and ended up with THREE. NCL dropped Kotor, Montenegro and Santorini, Greece, precisely why most of us went! This was a big blow. And the changes were advised one day before we left Venice, so no ...
When we arrived on board it was complete chaos, I was shocked. There was a lineup wrapping around the main level of the ship interfering with the passages to the gangway, due to all the number of complaints.
People were yelling, crying, and were utterly miserable. No smiles or laughter to be seen or heard from both staff and guests.
When approaching the Customer Service desk the staff ...