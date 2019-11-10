  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Norwegian Venice Cruise Reviews

US Coast Guard cutter making darkened ship/nighttime transit through canal. Wonder why?
Evening conclusion of entire canal transit on Panama City/Pacific side.
Panama Canal transit. New canal uses tugs vs tracked mules to keep vessels centered in the lock.
Beautiful ship.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1024 reviews

1-10 of 1,024 Norwegian Venice Cruise Reviews

Things to expect on an underbooked older cruise ship

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
zgjdenver@q.com
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We thought we liked the itinerary - 10 day cruise from Venice to Barcelona with a different port everyday. We wore ourselves out and did not have the discipline not to get off the ship every day. Just couldn’t resist at least seeing the port. Next time I will choose ships with at least 2 sea days on a 10 day cruise. Ports we liked: Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor: each of which we did either a hop on/hop ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Mediterranean cruise

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
lollygag
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise for our time line for our group and went to ports we wanted to see. Or at least it was supposed to. A week before we flew to Venice we got notified that there were “technical issues“ with the ship and would be missing two ports. They also shortened the time in the rest of the ports we were scheduled to actually visit. For this we got only a $100 non refundable onboard credit. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Nice Employees, Good Food, Disappointing Itinerary Changes

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
jmrivera
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I chose to schedule this—my first—cruise trip, to spend some time with good friends and visit places I've never seen. I was especially interested in visiting Santorini, Greece and Montenegro. Nevertheless, I was disappointed when, after starting the trip, was informed that both destinations were cancelled. Furthermore, the reasons were generic/non-specific and only given thru a letter left at my ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Worst cruise

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Caroljsm
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First get a email when leaving Florida to got to Venice Italy that ports have been canceled and hours taken for or their ports. Shop was supposedly broke. Tipped on it side going in to port dishes flying off the shelf. If you like to be bored go on NCL star. And for cancel the ports they gave us fifty dollars a person . Room had a leak wet our clothes o e good thing was our clothes got clean. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

You don’t always get what you pay for

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
av8rdave
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We took this cruise as part of a fairly large group of friends. We cruised Norwegian in the past, when we had a great experience, so we were excited. We learned through social media that the Star was having propulsion system problems, and was unable to complete its previous itinerary as planned. One of our group is a travel agent, who contacted the NCL headquarters a couple of days before sailing ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Extremely Disappointed

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
timetraveler06
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

In my opinion, my best advice would be to stay away from Norwegian all together and sail with another cruise line. If you must sail with Norwegian, I wouldn't recommend sailing on the Norwegian Star. For starters, we arrive and are told 2 ports have been eliminated from our cruise, Kotor, Montenegro and Santorini, Greece. Missing Santorini upset so many. it was a highlight stop of this cruise. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Oh my...

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
kbear100
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Cons Significant itinerary change was the largest issue and made 2 days prior, 2 At Sea days were added for a total of 3 days. Santorini and Kotor were cancelled due to ships mechanical issues (they told us they lost an engine.) They shaved off 1-2 hours per port as well. We received $100 credit and 20% off future cruise. Incredibly disappointing. Lines for everything. Leaving out of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Poor management, unorganized, mediocre food - my only negative cruise review!

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
onthecusp
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have done over 41 cruises on various lines. I choose a cruise for the itinerary & price. I also did the 14 night trans Atlantic after the 12 night Greek island cruise. This is my first cruise review and only negative feelings about a ship. I had cruised the NCL Star twice in the past and did not feel this way then. Staff were friendly hard workers but not trained well. After taking an ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

CUTBACKS ON PORTS, CUTBACKS ON TIME THERE, a $100 on-ship compensation?

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Weezergirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is a review about Norwegian, not the Star especially. Because of mechanical issues, it was said, a Nov. 10-22 cruise from Venice to Barcelona, had too many changes. We started with ONE at-sea day and ended up with THREE. NCL dropped Kotor, Montenegro and Santorini, Greece, precisely why most of us went! This was a big blow. And the changes were advised one day before we left Venice, so no ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

NCL ruined my honeymoon

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
a123n
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

When we arrived on board it was complete chaos, I was shocked. There was a lineup wrapping around the main level of the ship interfering with the passages to the gangway, due to all the number of complaints. People were yelling, crying, and were utterly miserable. No smiles or laughter to be seen or heard from both staff and guests. When approaching the Customer Service desk the staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

