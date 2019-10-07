  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Haven pool
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
596 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 596 Norwegian Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Great Cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
hdkash
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Other than a complete mess around COVID testing at embarkation, during online checkin it required that we arrange a time with Eurofins for testing and NCL covered the cost. We arrived and met blank stare about Eurofins, we had to into downtown Vancouver and pay $75 for tests. Prior to online checkin we had bought video supervised tests to use at our hotel in Vancouver. We had not heard a word from ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Completed one item on my travel bucket list!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
gullivertravels
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise because I wanted to visit all of the islands that make up Hawaii without having to travel there numerous times due to the expense. By cruising I was able see each island as well as not having to worry about the cost of hotel, transportation, food and entertainment. When participating on shore excursions there were numerous activities scheduled each day on board to keep one ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Exceptional service

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
Cruisekarmic
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my third cruise on NCL, previous two being on the Star in 2007 and 2009. The recent refurbishment of the Jewel made for a more luxurious trip. Spaces and amenities were clean and fresh feeling. The availability of self-serve espresso machines in the buffet was a pleasant surprise and one I wish was available when I cruised Alaska. Service was exceptional on this sailing, better than ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Traveled with children

Nice cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
Subaux
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose cruise as it was after operation and before chemotherapy. And you never know. We had the 5 ultimate dining pkg as an inducement and the 2 for latitudes platinum. We ate well. Liked the old decor of last year before refit. But did like sub chargers in room and lights. Two pride of America cruises under our belts so old hat. Captain of jewel stayed further out from napali coast than pride of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

I would do this one again!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
Meadowsgirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose this cruise as it left from Vancouver (my home port) and I wanted to see more of Hawaii. Travelled with my cousin & our aunt in an inside room. While snug, we managed to all have enough space for our belongings in the drawers, closet, & washroom. Our room steward was great, the crew was smiling & happy everywhere we went. Waiters in Tsar’s Palace were awesome! My aunt has a food ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Jewel disaster

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
dardekaye
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The employees were great. The food was always cold and the same except in the upgrade restaurants. At one port there were no shuttles or buses and we were not told so if you couldn’t walk dir 30 min in 90 degree weather you didn’t go anywhere because the taxi line was LONG and over an hr wait Couldn’t get by the pool because people would get up early and grab towels to save chairs until they ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

First time to Hawaii

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
VictoriaBC cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the NCL-Getaway previously and we enjoyed that cruise enough to give the Jewel a try. We were excited to go to Hawaii, especially during the months of October and November. The ship had approx 2400 guests on board and many were seniors with some families with youngsters. We had an ocean-view room on the port side and it was comfortable for a couple, although from time to time, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Picture Window

Wonderful, comfortable ship

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
Ball4741
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary.We wanted to visit all of the Hawaiian Islands and this did the trick. An added benefit turned out to be the 5 days at sea! We never realized how relaxing, yet interesting the ship would be. We loved the on board lectures, the activities, and just the opportunity to take naps or find a place to read. The restaurants and the food were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Mixed Feelings about Cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
jbpalazzo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were aboard the Jewel for the annual repositioning cruise from Alaska to the winter itinerary. There were several really great things about the ship that deserve 5 stars. But there were also several dismal things about the ship that deserve 0 stars. First, the good news. I was highly impressed by the efficiency in embarkation and disembarkation. It went so smoothly! Very orderly and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Outstanding west coast trip with great food and entertainment

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Sthoedel
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this cruise partly because it conveniently started in my home town, Vancouver, and ended up in my bud's town, LA. We try to take a trip every year someplace together, and I had never been on a cruise before. The price seemed reasonable, so we booked it. Ports visited: Vancouver, Victoria, Astoria, San Francisco, Monterey, LA. We were both very happy with this cruise experience. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Vancouver
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Vancouver Cruise Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Vancouver Cruise Reviews
A-ROSA Cruises Vancouver Cruise Reviews
Azamara Vancouver Cruise Reviews
Silversea Cruises Vancouver Cruise Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises Vancouver Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.