I chose this cruise line because I have done NCL before in Europe on The NCL Epic, which was amazing. The Escape was good but the buffet food was not good at all to me and O'Sheehans food was not as Good as the Epic neither. The entertainment on this ship was great. Deal or No Deal was my favorite. They definitely keep you entertained on this ship which is why I'm giving it a 4. I would have ...
I took this cruise with my family and was very disappointed everyday the food selection was curry this and curry that most of the food was tasteless the buffet set up was very congested didn’t have much to choose from seemed like it was the same stuff over n over for 2 weeks, then I believe the Bingo was rigged because we played bingo it was over at 4:00 went to the room to find the daily planner ...
1) no coffee maker in my room
2) no ice bucket in the room
3) broken closet
4) chips on the edge of sink
5) night 1,2,3 noise neighbor had to call security
6) Food well most soup kitchens served better food if you got this quality of food at a local restaurant it would be out of business in a month
7) Prime Rib in Cagney's you couldn't cut
8) Fisherman's grilled plater was ...
Before I left I read the reviews. The reviews were awful. How the food was horrible. How everything was just horrible. 2 out of 5 stars. I thought oh my what did I do booking this cruise. I went in with low expectations.
At the very start of the cruise I noticed the service. It was excellent. Our Room steward was great. He worked so hard. Bar staff always ready and waiting to take ...
This cruise was convenient as it departed out of Baltimore with a 12-day itinerary over the Christmas and New Years Holidays.
The food often lacked flavor, served at less-than-optimal temperature (hot cereals served cool).
The specialty restaurant was regrettable as the restaurant had no record of our pre-paid dinner reservation even when I produced the pre-booking receipt. The Moderna ...
I booked this cruise because of the dates which covered Christmas and New Years 2023 into 2024, I found out this was a big mistake. Solo traveler's and a female, i felt like a second class citizen, I must have been invisible and when I spoke up to be heard or repeated what i would like even with the word please, i was even ignored and walked away from. This ship must have hired all new people for ...
My girlfriend picked this cruise because it was over Christmas an be New Years. She normally uses another cruise line. I have been on other cruise an had better service. One of the things that got me is the cost of Internet service was way too much(I work in IT including satellite service.they are charging over 100% over the cost.I have checked with other cruise lines. There food was ok I was ...
We have been to 5 Norwegian ships. Despite the weather delay on the first day, and weather-related canceled island of GSC, this trip made on the top of our cruise list.
Encore is the largest ship of NCL. It has tons of activities. My kids enjoyed Speedway ($15/pp), Galaxy Pavilion ($29/hr), Laser Tag ($9.95/pp), water slides, and all kind of parties on board. Theater show Choir of Men was not ...
We were a group of 28 who booked Jan 2022. This was my 4th NCL cruise.
Our balcony cabin was beautiful and spacious. The outdoor decks were beautiful with many places to relax. The main dining room, Palomar and Hasuki were amazing. My favorite bar was the Belvedere. But I will be hard pressed to cruise out of San Juan again. If you are from the island this is the ship for you. The Gym was a ...
Our friends had booked this cruise so we decided to join. We were excited to be part of Viva’s maiden voyage from its home port. New to NCL, we didn’t know what to expect. All we knew was that this was a premium class ship heading to many ports that we hadn’t experienced before. Let’s start with the bad: The glaring problem with this ship is the lack of space in areas that demand it. Buffet ...