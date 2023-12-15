  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian USVI Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Wisconsin family of 3
Photo Credit: yenjun
Photo Credit: yenjun
Photo Credit: yenjun
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
5,278 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 5,278 Norwegian USVI Cruise Reviews

Nice ship, But the Buffet is horrible

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Escape

Traveling with Misty
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise line because I have done NCL before in Europe on The NCL Epic, which was amazing. The Escape was good but the buffet food was not good at all to me and O'Sheehans food was not as Good as the Epic neither. The entertainment on this ship was great. Deal or No Deal was my favorite. They definitely keep you entertained on this ship which is why I'm giving it a 4. I would have ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cruise line doesn’t care about customer caterers to the privileged

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Norwegian Sun

Marsha Jackson
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I took this cruise with my family and was very disappointed everyday the food selection was curry this and curry that most of the food was tasteless the buffet set up was very congested didn’t have much to choose from seemed like it was the same stuff over n over for 2 weeks, then I believe the Bingo was rigged because we played bingo it was over at 4:00 went to the room to find the daily planner ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Worst cruise I have ever been on

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Sky

Deck Deck
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

1) no coffee maker in my room 2) no ice bucket in the room 3) broken closet 4) chips on the edge of sink 5) night 1,2,3 noise neighbor had to call security 6) Food well most soup kitchens served better food if you got this quality of food at a local restaurant it would be out of business in a month 7) Prime Rib in Cagney's you couldn't cut 8) Fisherman's grilled plater was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Wow! What a great cruise!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Sky

Umbarger
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Before I left I read the reviews. The reviews were awful. How the food was horrible. How everything was just horrible. 2 out of 5 stars. I thought oh my what did I do booking this cruise. I went in with low expectations. At the very start of the cruise I noticed the service. It was excellent. Our Room steward was great. He worked so hard. Bar staff always ready and waiting to take ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Norwegian Sun Not a Sunny Cruise

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Norwegian Sun

Rasheen Abdul
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was convenient as it departed out of Baltimore with a 12-day itinerary over the Christmas and New Years Holidays. The food often lacked flavor, served at less-than-optimal temperature (hot cereals served cool). The specialty restaurant was regrettable as the restaurant had no record of our pre-paid dinner reservation even when I produced the pre-booking receipt. The Moderna ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Christmas holidays

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Sky

SB2456
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I booked this cruise because of the dates which covered Christmas and New Years 2023 into 2024, I found out this was a big mistake. Solo traveler's and a female, i felt like a second class citizen, I must have been invisible and when I spoke up to be heard or repeated what i would like even with the word please, i was even ignored and walked away from. This ship must have hired all new people for ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Services lacking or too expensive

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Sky

Graymont999
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My girlfriend picked this cruise because it was over Christmas an be New Years. She normally uses another cruise line. I have been on other cruise an had better service. One of the things that got me is the cost of Internet service was way too much(I work in IT including satellite service.they are charging over 100% over the cost.I have checked with other cruise lines. There food was ok I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

NCL Encore - the best ship and nicest crews we have been with

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Encore

yenjun
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We have been to 5 Norwegian ships. Despite the weather delay on the first day, and weather-related canceled island of GSC, this trip made on the top of our cruise list. Encore is the largest ship of NCL. It has tons of activities. My kids enjoyed Speedway ($15/pp), Galaxy Pavilion ($29/hr), Laser Tag ($9.95/pp), water slides, and all kind of parties on board. Theater show Choir of Men was not ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Inside

Traveled with children

Beautiful Ship…but

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Viva

WO Town Cruisers
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were a group of 28 who booked Jan 2022. This was my 4th NCL cruise. Our balcony cabin was beautiful and spacious. The outdoor decks were beautiful with many places to relax. The main dining room, Palomar and Hasuki were amazing. My favorite bar was the Belvedere. But I will be hard pressed to cruise out of San Juan again. If you are from the island this is the ship for you. The Gym was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Premium class without the premium feel

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Norwegian Viva

BilzCruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Our friends had booked this cruise so we decided to join. We were excited to be part of Viva’s maiden voyage from its home port. New to NCL, we didn’t know what to expect. All we knew was that this was a premium class ship heading to many ports that we hadn’t experienced before. Let’s start with the bad: The glaring problem with this ship is the lack of space in areas that demand it. Buffet ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
USVI Cruise Reviews for Norwegian (NCL) Ships
Norwegian Jade USVI Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.