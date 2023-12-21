Plan on standing in line for half your time to get a drink.
This includes simple stuff, like a coke or Pepsi. Sure you can get water. Or ice tea. The staff is so limited and over worked. Absolutely do not bring kids there’s nothing for them other than the splash zone. I mean no kids channel either. Ok ya the shouldn’t watch tv but then WhT is there one? Every cafeteria serves exactly ...
Let’s start by highlighting the positives…hmmm. Well most of the crew was pleasant. The attendants at the buffets were great. Food was extremely mediocre. We ate at the buffet because of the kids. The room was nice. My blanket was dirty so I took it off the bed and requested a new one. Most dishes were bland and overcooked. Fish tasted like cardboard, chicken was dry and very little flavor. Very ...
Just cruised on the Pearl for 3 days to the Bahamas. My biggest complaint (aside from the hard to use app, which isn't really the ship's fault) is that the bed was way too firm and the pillows way too soft. Entertainment was average. Typical lounge music wasn't the best, but bingo nights were a lot of fun. There's a good variety of dining options. The quality of that food though is debatable. ...
Just a ridiculously bad cruise in almost every category. I consider this an unfortunate experience and feel embarrassed to have brought my entire family to share in this experience. The one positive is “at least we didn’t get food poisoning.” We have cruised extensively on other cruise lines ranging from Princess, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Oceania, to Azamara so have some experience with ...
I can barely think of positive things to say about this boat and staff. We were at 105% capacity. They could not handle the people THEY overbooked. The food was sub par, they would close hot tubs and pools randomly, for seemingly no reason. You could not go anywhere on the ship without waiting in line for a long time, or being shoulder to shoulder crowded.2 hour+ wait time for meals. The staff was ...
I was employed by the Kitano NY for 15 years. So I am well trained in guest interactions, hotel cleanliness standards, hospitality in general as well as being extremely knowledgeable in food and beverage products and service. We brought my three sons on a Christmas cruise. We have never sailed ncl but the dates for the epic worked for us so we decided to give it a try. I am shocked and ...
Our family of four, including two adult children, chose this cruise as a fun family getaway for Christmas week. We had traveled on Norwegian a few years ago and had enjoyed the "freestyle" concept and the many entertainment and dining options. Although we generally had fun on this cruise, we found ship's public spaces so overcrowded and the ship so obviously understaffed in some areas that we ...
I chose this cruise line because I have done NCL before in Europe on The NCL Epic, which was amazing. The Escape was good but the buffet food was not good at all to me and O'Sheehans food was not as Good as the Epic neither. The entertainment on this ship was great. Deal or No Deal was my favorite. They definitely keep you entertained on this ship which is why I'm giving it a 4. I would have ...
I took this cruise with my family and was very disappointed everyday the food selection was curry this and curry that most of the food was tasteless the buffet set up was very congested didn’t have much to choose from seemed like it was the same stuff over n over for 2 weeks, then I believe the Bingo was rigged because we played bingo it was over at 4:00 went to the room to find the daily planner ...
1) no coffee maker in my room
2) no ice bucket in the room
3) broken closet
4) chips on the edge of sink
5) night 1,2,3 noise neighbor had to call security
6) Food well most soup kitchens served better food if you got this quality of food at a local restaurant it would be out of business in a month
7) Prime Rib in Cagney's you couldn't cut
8) Fisherman's grilled plater was ...