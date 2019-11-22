  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Norwegian Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 877 Norwegian Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Not a Baltic but Transatlantic

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Michel D99
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The 14/06/22 departure was not a Baltic cruise but a 13 nights repositioning cruise from Copenhagen to Port Canaveral. On arrival at Copenhagen Airport I was surprised by the very well organised Norwegian meet and greet. It took about one hour before they started transportation to the ship. Some people got nervous, expected huge lines at check in, and preferred to take a taxi. There was no ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

GREAT Ports of Call!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
eddieA1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

For a trans Atlantic cruise, this itinerary had great ports of call. Started in Barcelona, a great city in itself, and then 6 more ports of call, before we started on our crossing. We then had another 2 ports of call before docking in San Juan! Although we enjoyed ourselves, this was the largest ship we have been on in 13 cruises, and would really have to give thought to a ship this large in ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Buffet was bedlam!

Review for Norwegian Escape to Transatlantic

User Avatar
tomingg
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A friend was going on it and invited my wife and I. Like the entertainment and food. Ship was filled to capacity, a little less that 4800 passengers according to a trivia tiebreaker answer, Just too many people. Since the taste restaurant closed for breakfast somewhat early [9am in port or 9:30 at sea] we many times got stuck at the buffet, which was absolute BEDLAM. Hard to find a seat, loud ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Great Itinerary, Disappointing ship.

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Warglove
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise for the Itinerary, price and perks. Have enjoyed NCL in the past (platinum member) but this cruise was different. The embarkation was a disaster, 21/2 to 3 hours in line, with no communication as to what was going on! And lack of communication was evident at other times during the cruise. The crew was hit and miss on friendliness, and we unfortunately had an outright unfriendly ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

READ THIS BEFORE BOOKING!!!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
vlada000
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

You tell me if you think this cruise worth going for: Room door lock latches are hardly working every time it’s a hassle to open the door with the key card. There are no mattress covers, sheets are going directly onto spring mattresses, which is against all means of hygiene There are 2 floors of entertainment, though one is 70% covered with gambling machines and casino tables where ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Large Balcony

Avoid cruising on Norwegian Epic!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Cat t
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Norwegian simply does not know how to manage a ship with 4,000 passengers. 3 hour wait outside to embark / check in 2 hour delay in disembarking (almost missed flight) A couple of ports that were just a waste because a ship the size of Epic apparently has to dock far away from more convenient docks. After the embarkation disaster they made the statement, "We know it was terrible but it ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Unexpected

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ortiznestor
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

I like NCL cruise line just was not happy with this cruise experience this has not been my first cruise with the company. I do enjoy some things like free at sea that they offer and i didn not enjoy other this like they could have done more activities during the sea days but it was kind of monotone thru the sea days. I was really disappointed with the glow party i was expecting a little more in ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Mini-Suite with Balcony

Star is Fading

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Northstar03
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were planning on a trip to Barcelona for week and decided to try a transatlantic experience. Barcelona is great city and we had a great week. Having read previous reviews, we realized that the Star was an older ship that had a refurbishment, so we knew it wouldn't be perfect. All in all, it's not one of the best, but it is pretty good ship. We had a mini suite which had a couple of nice ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

First time NCL guest with mixed experience

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
FireflySal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Although I have done many cruises with different cruise companies, this was my first time with Norwegian Cruise Lines. It started off very poorly. It took us over 2 hours standing in line, with my partner who has mobility issues, to get registered for boarding. We had an issue with our beverage package which was not accepted although I showed them the paper work. Guest services was not very ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

An EPIC Fail

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
danielann
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary. We have sailed Norwegian once before (The Jade). Our cruise started with a 1/2 hr line to drop off our luggage and then 2 1/2 hours in line to checkin. Luckily it was not a rainy day but it was hot. No adequate explanation- just blamed the port people. With 4100 passengers on board elevator access was often an issue. On disembarkation day there was over a 2 ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

