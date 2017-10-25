  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Norwegian Tahiti (Papeete) Cruise Reviews

US Coast Guard cutter making darkened ship/nighttime transit through canal. Wonder why?
Evening conclusion of entire canal transit on Panama City/Pacific side.
Panama Canal transit. New canal uses tugs vs tracked mules to keep vessels centered in the lock.
Beautiful ship.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
12 reviews

1-10 of 12 Norwegian Tahiti (Papeete) Cruise Reviews

Disorganized cluster

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Hawaii

User Avatar
NCLShareholderForNow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

FANTASTIC - South Pacific Island Hopper - 10 Ports of Call !

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
helena and paul
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have been cruising since I was a kid because my Mom loved crusing - so she started us off young! I took my son on his first cruise when he was 5 - and he said it was better than Disneyland! I must concur. This particular cruise is really the only - and most civilized way to see the South Pacific - via Norwegian's island hopping cruise. You can fly from island to island - or take a private ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Traveled with children

Enjoyed the places we visited

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cartwrd
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our bucket list included Tahiti / Fiji and this cruise included this and more ! Loved the South Pacific / French Polynesian ! People were friendly...went to some villages and the kids are always smiling and waving ! Great snorkeling and the bluest water ever (have been to the Caribbean and Hawaii). We thought the ship was very nice and the crew very friendly and nice (we like the smaller ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Good Food, Great Entertainment, Outstanding Service

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
PiaItalia
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose to cruise because my wife and I have never been to this part of the world (French Polynesia, American Samoa, New Caledonia) and we wanted to see Tahiti & Bora Bora, especially (Tahiti because of its history of the Bounty mutiny). About NCL: We picked Norwegian Cruise Lines because of our past cruising wonderful experiences with NCL (Alaska & Hawai'i). Because of the priority ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Large Balcony

Pt 2 of B2B thru South Pacific - great itinerary

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
teamflames
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was the 2nd leg of our 30 days from Hawaii to Australia which was an amazing itinerary with great weather. I covered most of the detail in part 1 of my review. A third of passengers were back to back so the vibe of the ship didn’t change too much. This itinerary was much more balanced than the first leg with no more than 2 concurrent sea days. The CD also settled more on this leg and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Porthole Window

Great Cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
+happy
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Embarked at Papeete ran very smoothly . Especially loved our cabin and its position on the ship. It was a disabled cabin so had heaps of room to accommodate a wheelchair (which we did not have). The only downside to this cruise as opposed to the others we have traveled on is the staff were not as friendly and some were quite rude. We traveled with another couple who had room 9098 which was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2017

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Traveled with disabled person

Itinerary was great, ship poor.

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Asia

User Avatar
nickypuppy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Unless you have the dinning package and drinks package, having to eat in the complimentary dinning rooms can be very hit and miss, mostly miss. The food overall their was not good. Drinks for Aussies extremely expensive. If you wanted good food you had to dine in the extra pay dinning rooms, this should not be the case, why should the buffet be of such poor standard, cold, plastic sliced into ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Amazing itinerary, but this ship is overdue for refurbishment

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Asia

User Avatar
eileenaustin
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

As an itinerary cruiser this trip has been amazing! All the ports of call have been new to me and have provided so many days of wonderful sights. The ship, however, is past due for a face lift. "Tired" is putting it mildly. Carpet is worn and dirty, a lot of the furniture is "old" and needs to be replaced. The library, where I had hoped to find some peace and quiet reeks of cigarette ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Great ports, disappointing ship

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Asia

User Avatar
verne1956
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

As the title suggests we were not overly impressed by the ship as far as first impressions goes it was a fail for Norwegian. The ship looked very nice at the docks we viewed it the night before boarding but alas that was to our only good impression. The boarding experience was abysmal we lined up for and hour and a half in hot conditions imaging that it must be slow as they were checking people ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Nice ship but!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Asia

User Avatar
dixie01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very nice ship, fitted out well, plenty of eateries and bars, but the allowable dress code, was appalling. I understand people like to relax and unwind, but there is a time and place, where you need to make an effort and night time dining, is that time. Far too many people, rocking up in board shorts, singlets and thongs and expecting to be allowed entry to the Dining Rooms. We are not snobs by ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Tahiti (Papeete)
Silversea Cruises Tahiti (Papeete) Cruise Reviews
Aranui Adventure Cruises Tahiti (Papeete) Cruise Reviews
Azamara Tahiti (Papeete) Cruise Reviews
Star Clippers Tahiti (Papeete) Cruise Reviews
Windstar Cruises Tahiti (Papeete) Cruise Reviews
