This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
Despite my reservations from reading the reviews, I really like the ship though there are some annoying things….especially for the visually impaired: the clues and sounds are too subtle..like identifying which elevator has arrived. For short folks the closet hanging rods are too high to reach & in the cafe the top shelf of displayed items like muffins is so high you can’t see what’s on ...
Nobody comes on here to write intentional negative reviews ( I hope) . As a cruiser of 30 vacations with different companies I feel I must comment on the short comings of the Prima. Beautiful new ship , great cabins, really good food, ( post covid this is not true of all cruise lines!) But the design of the ship is extremely poor, from the lack of seating on all public decks - observation lounge, ...
Overall an enjoyable cruise with one of our favourite cruise lines. The food was very good and on a few occasions much better than expected. However the Prima not our favourite ship, by a long way. The layout is poor with small venues and tight walkways, they really have crammed everything into this ship.
THE SHIP
As stated we were not fans of the ship overall, the decor is stunning in most ...
We’ve just finished a fantastic 11 night transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to New York on the excellent NCL Prima.
This is my first review on here, which I felt compelled to write after being concerned about the negative reviews I’d read before boarding. If you are booked on a future cruise on the Prima, please be reassured that it’s a great ship with a friendly helpful crew.
This was our ...
Let me start with my impression that Norwegian Prima is a stunning ship, looking at it from the outside, and as of Nov 2023 still has a new ship feeling with everything in pristine condition. The highlights in my opinion are the outside of deck 8, called Ocean Walk (aka promenade deck) and the staterooms (more about staterooms in that section).
On Ocean Walk, you actually can walk all the way ...
For comparison, we were on the NCL Escape last year. Newer doesn’t mean better. This is the case of the NCL Prima. It feels like being on a moving upscale hotel on water. It’s not like being on a typical cruise ship that we used to. The general areas where the shops, the customer services are located are just “blah”, nothing fancy. There is no sparkling twirling staircase or fancy ceiling. ...
Sailed on the Prima from Barcelona on 20th November. We arrived at the airport after an early morning flight. Met the NCL reps and were asked to take a seat and wait for bus to take us to the Terminal. The reps seemed to want to have a full bus before departing, hence a wait of nearly 2 hours before we departed. On arrival at the Terminal we were greeted with horrendous queues to enter Terminal ...
We chose this cruise because it was going to interesting places we hadn't seen before, and finishing in New York. Firstly we would mention that the ship was very nice, as was our room. On the whole, the food was very good, (on many occasions, could be hotter) and in most cases the staff were excellent. However in regard to organisation, It was a shambles! Half way through the cruise they ran out ...
This is our 5th cruise on NCL in 2 years. Probably our last. In all of the previous cruises with NCL the dinning experience was different. This sailing sucked. They did not or are not offering reservations at the main dining rooms. Waits have been over an hour most meals. Once seated the meal takes over an hour to get all of the food. My wife has a food allergy and the buffet staff could not ...