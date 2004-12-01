Review for Norwegian Sky to South Pacific

I am offering a unique perspective on the Pride of Aloha.........I was a crew member! I have read many of the reviews and agree that they are accurate and fair. For all of those cruising on this ship please be aware: Cabins are small, upgrades are few and far between as the ship is booked full every week, there are "specialty" restaurants that have an extra charge and there is usually a long ...