Norwegian South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Haven pool
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
5 reviews

Filters

1-5 of 5 Norwegian South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Worst cruise experience EVER

Review for Norwegian Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
MickeyBros
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Wasnt the cruise we wanted. Nor. kept canceling , changing the rules on our desired cruises. Then told us we had to use our credits this year or lose them. $12,000. Numerous issues. We will never cruise on Nor. again. Despite what they say, their cruise app doesn’t work after you board. Lost out on many excursions as a result. Tried to force my wife through a metal detector, despite ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Expectations were met and exceeded

Review for Norwegian Jewel to South Pacific

User Avatar
dml71913
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My brother and I chose this cruise because it traveled through French Polynesia to Australia on an itinerary we liked. We always wanted to see Tahiti and Fiji, and this cruise also included Bora Bora, Moorea, and Raitea in French Polynesia, as well as Samoa, Vanuatu, and 2 islands in New Caledonia as well. There was an itinerary glitch. Apia, Samoa was cancelled due to port construction, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Family Inside

Great itinerary, not so great ship

Review for Norwegian Jewel to South Pacific

User Avatar
dswiss
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did a New England cruise on the Jewel in 2010 and had a wonderful time: Staff was friendly, entertainment was great and food was outstanding. Sad to say that none of this applied to the cruise we just completed: Embarkation: We were directed into the wrong line up as attendants were not aware of the priority check in for diamond members. First impressions: The ship appeared in good ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Sun Princess Sth Pacific Cruise

Review for Pride of America to South Pacific

User Avatar
Widebay
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Firstly, let me say that our 1st cruise ever was "Pride of America" 8 day cruise around the Hawaiian Islands - that was always special to us, as we love Hawaii, the people, culture, surfing etc. We both now have stand up paddle boards because of Hawaii.SUN PRINCESS CRUISE - We had an oceanview cabin on the 6th deck (can't remember cabin number). Our cabin attendant was "magic", so polite. In fact, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2012

Cabin Type: Deluxe Owner's Suite with Large Balcony

Pride of Aloha - South Pacific

Review for Norwegian Sky to South Pacific

User Avatar
cruisegirl33
First Time Cruiser • Age 2020s

I am offering a unique perspective on the Pride of Aloha.........I was a crew member! I have read many of the reviews and agree that they are accurate and fair. For all of those cruising on this ship please be aware: Cabins are small, upgrades are few and far between as the ship is booked full every week, there are "specialty" restaurants that have an extra charge and there is usually a long ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2004

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

