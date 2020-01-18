  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian South America Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
265 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 265 Norwegian South America Cruise Reviews

Nice ship, sad itinerary

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
cregger57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am a Sapphire level cruiser with NCL. I have enjoyed cruising with them for years. I chose this cruise because I was in Brazil at the time and the cruise departed from Rio de Janeiro. The ship was recently refurbished and was in excellent shape. It is a smaller, older ship, and has few whistles and bells. It was kept immaculately clean. The crew were phenomenal, always friends and caring, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

NCL Cost Cutting At All Time High

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
wvacations
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our last NCL cruise has shown how they are cutting so much that there is just not much value left in cruising with NCL. The beverage package that most all passengers get for "Free" is not worth the price, we had to pay $605 in service charges for the free package). They have 48 wines by the glass on the wine menu (bottles not allowed with the package) and 38 of them are over the limit for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Penthouse with Large Balcony

My vacation heroes

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Egbert1950
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have travelled all the other continents and wanted to experience South America. This trip was very interesting and educational. The crew members made this very exciting and easy to cope on the high seas.Crew members from the dining areas and Aqua dining room made our stay a joyous one .Garnell Graham an Executive Sous Chef is an extraordinary person,he is one of my hero on this trip. He gave ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside

Best cruise ever!

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
bmarder
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise had a wonderful itinerary. Norwegian offered excellent excursions. The passengers were interesting and came from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, and South America. We made many new friends. The cabin was immaculate as was the ship, and the staff was wonderful. We were scheduled to stay for the next cruise (booked back-to-back cruises) from Santiago to Cape Canaveral when all ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not to my expectation

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Greyhorse
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this Latin American cruise because I had a very memorable experience with Gate1 Discovery guided tour last year and I wanted to re-trace my path with my wife from Buenos Aires to Strait of Magellan in Chile, with extension to P. Chacabuco, Puerto Montt and Santiago. With the other cruise ships I have luxuriated myself with Steam and Dry sauna free of charge. NCL Star on the other hand ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Norwegian Star, Suite 12012, The Deep Freeze

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
George and Marina
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took a South America cruise on the Norwegian Star, February 15-29, 2020, from Santiago Chile to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Although our suite was very nice, we found the first night of our cruise the heating system did not work in our accommodations. Since heating would be nice to have while watching Glaciers, and cruising Cape Horn, we asked to have it repaired. For two days they were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Balcony

Disappointing

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Annedee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Was excited for my first trip to South America and loved the itinerary! Visited some very remote areas and saw beautiful scenery. Especially loved the Glaciers, the penguins and the sea lions. Unfortunately, the experience on the ship was the disappointing part! It started with embarkation which was a disaster with long lines and frustrated guests. I’m platinum, which is supposed to afford ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Porthole Window

The Cruise Curmudgeon Goes to South America

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
The Cruise Curmudgeon
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

South America on the Norwegian Star This trip was pretty fantastic! The smaller, older Norwegian ships are far preferable to the gigantic, crowded mega-ships, in my opinion! This is what we liked about our South American voyage on the Star: (1) The ship was nicely quiet in most places. There was not annoying music playing in the hallways and public venues. (2) One lovely thing about the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

14-Day South America From San Antonio (Eastbound)

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
rakaraka
10+ Cruises • Age 110s

14-Day South America From San Antonio (Eastbound): Flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile: At airline check-in, we were surprised with a $90 a bag fee and $54 seat fee. We used Norwegian to book our flights and there was a web site on our reservation to check the baggage regulations. Our bags were under the weight and size limit. Clearly stated that for our first checked bag there was no charge. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Exceeded expectations

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
CarolatSea
6-10 Cruises • Age 2020s

Seeing Patagonia has been on my bucket llst for a while, and we had high expectations for this trip. We booked a year in advance, planned a week in Santiago before the cruise and a week after in Buenos Aires. In a word, everything was AMAZING. This will be a long review wiih lots of recommendations. :-) We stayed at a lovely, family-run, small hotel in Santiago -- Hotel Mery. Highly ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Find a cruise

South America Cruise Reviews for Norwegian (NCL) Ships
Norwegian Star South America Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Star South America Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Sun South America Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent