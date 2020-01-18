I am a Sapphire level cruiser with NCL. I have enjoyed cruising with them for years. I chose this cruise because I was in Brazil at the time and the cruise departed from Rio de Janeiro. The ship was recently refurbished and was in excellent shape. It is a smaller, older ship, and has few whistles and bells. It was kept immaculately clean. The crew were phenomenal, always friends and caring, ...
Our last NCL cruise has shown how they are cutting so much that there is just not much value left in cruising with NCL.
The beverage package that most all passengers get for "Free" is not worth the price, we had to pay $605 in service charges for the free package). They have 48 wines by the glass on the wine menu (bottles not allowed with the package) and 38 of them are over the limit for the ...
We have travelled all the other continents and wanted to experience South America. This trip was very interesting and educational. The crew members made this very exciting and easy to cope on the high seas.Crew members from the dining areas and Aqua dining room made our stay a joyous one .Garnell Graham an Executive Sous Chef is an extraordinary person,he is one of my hero on this trip. He gave ...
The cruise had a wonderful itinerary. Norwegian offered excellent excursions. The passengers were interesting and came from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, and South America. We made many new friends. The cabin was immaculate as was the ship, and the staff was wonderful. We were scheduled to stay for the next cruise (booked back-to-back cruises) from Santiago to Cape Canaveral when all ...
I chose this Latin American cruise because I had a very memorable experience with Gate1 Discovery guided tour last year and I wanted to re-trace my path with my wife from Buenos Aires to Strait of Magellan in Chile, with extension to P. Chacabuco, Puerto Montt and Santiago.
With the other cruise ships I have luxuriated myself with Steam and Dry sauna free of charge. NCL Star on the other hand ...
We took a South America cruise on the Norwegian Star, February 15-29, 2020, from Santiago Chile to Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Although our suite was very nice, we found the first night of our cruise the heating system did not work in our accommodations. Since heating would be nice to have while watching Glaciers, and cruising Cape Horn, we asked to have it repaired. For two days they were ...
Was excited for my first trip to South America and loved the itinerary! Visited some very remote areas and saw beautiful scenery. Especially loved the Glaciers, the penguins and the sea lions.
Unfortunately, the experience on the ship was the disappointing part! It started with embarkation which was a disaster with long lines and frustrated guests. I’m platinum, which is supposed to afford ...
South America on the Norwegian Star
This trip was pretty fantastic! The smaller, older Norwegian ships are far preferable to the gigantic, crowded mega-ships, in my opinion!
This is what we liked about our South American voyage on the Star: (1) The ship was nicely quiet in most places. There was not annoying music playing in the hallways and public venues. (2) One lovely thing about the ...
14-Day South America From San Antonio (Eastbound): Flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile: At airline check-in, we were surprised with a $90 a bag fee and $54 seat fee. We used Norwegian to book our flights and there was a web site on our reservation to check the baggage regulations. Our bags were under the weight and size limit. Clearly stated that for our first checked bag there was no charge. We ...
Seeing Patagonia has been on my bucket llst for a while, and we had high expectations for this trip. We booked a year in advance, planned a week in Santiago before the cruise and a week after in Buenos Aires. In a word, everything was AMAZING. This will be a long review wiih lots of recommendations. :-)
We stayed at a lovely, family-run, small hotel in Santiago -- Hotel Mery. Highly ...