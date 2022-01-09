Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

This was our first cruise on NCL. There were three other couples in our group. All of us were in the Haven which is the only way to go on a ship like this. Guests in the Haven have a private restaurant, a private pool, reserved seats at the main theater show and other amenities. For our cruise, there were only 1000 passengers on a ship with a 4100-passenger capacity. This was great, but I am sure ...