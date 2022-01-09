The NCL Epic is a great ship and we had a lovely time! The Haven is amazing and really enjoyed most of the food and beverages we consumed.
If you can get a posh pass, definitely do so! The loungers were comfortable and the bartender/servers knew our names by the end of day 1!
Cagney's apps and stakes were cooked perfectly and the staff were wonderful. Try the Raspberry Creme brulee or ...
The biggest reason we chose this cruise were the ports of call and the timing. The Epic is a great ship that is modern and easy to navigate with all the modern amenities. Embarkation was chaotic - we checked in online but had to repeat every step in person. We arranged to have local COVID tests at the airport which were simple and easy and saved nearly $500. Service is mostly outstanding ...
Sailed out of San Juan which was a great port to start with. I have read mixed reviews about this ship and was not as excited for the ship as I was for the Southern Caribbean itinerary. However, it was a great ship and I found it very easy to navigate. I've been on the Breakaway and really liked that ship too.
Food review- My first stop on embarkation day was to O'Sheehans. That was meh...in ...
We chose the Southern Caribbean because we had never been to Aruba, Curacao, St Lucia or St Kitts from San Juan. Could have done 2 more ports but I really enjoy sea days. This was our 10th cruise with Norwegian and as a platinum member love the perks.
I loved our room. It was very spacious with a big balcony and bathroom. I'm not sure if I would do an aft facing room again. It was very loud ...
General Info:
Linda, retired.
Scott, 62, almost retired.
I choose this cruise because I have had a great time previously on Norwegian cruises. The pre cruise Covid 19 testing was handled well, and went smoothly. We got to the Pan American Cruise port in San Juan about 10 and were on board by 12:30.
The crew were constantly cleaning and I felt safe from Covid and other pathogens at ...
Everything about the cruise was great! Full crew to serve 1/4 the passengers. No waiting for anything. Didn't hear about anyone getting covid on board. 8 days of utter bliss! BURN THE FLOOR dance on the second night was great. The kind of show that used to be on cruise lines. The ports didn't matter to us but they were very good. Mask requirements were not that bad. Wear them inside while walking ...
This was our first cruise on NCL. There were three other couples in our group. All of us were in the Haven which is the only way to go on a ship like this. Guests in the Haven have a private restaurant, a private pool, reserved seats at the main theater show and other amenities. For our cruise, there were only 1000 passengers on a ship with a 4100-passenger capacity. This was great, but I am sure ...
This cruise was a birthday celebration for me. We originally planned on heading to Puerto Rico on January 6. Based on reports here and elsewhere, we felt there was some possibility that the cruise would be canceled, so we opted to fly in a day later to give NCL one more day to cancel.
A week or so before we left, a wonderful couple we'd met on our September Getaway cruise let us know that ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to see Puerto Rico as well as the Lesser Antilles (Aruba, Curacao, St Lucia..).
With the mandatory vaccinations and COVID test required to board, it was the safest place to vacation in my view. The architecture of the ship is a little funky, lots of curves. Main issue is the lack of a promenade deck for viewing for walking laps. But it has a sports bar, ...
I chose this cruise solely for the itinerary, because it started and stopped at all ports I had never been to: It left San Juan, then to ORANJESTAD, ARUBA. then to WILLEMSTAD, NETHERLAND ANTILLES; was scheduled to go to St Georges, Grenada, but this was the start of Omicron and even though all passengers had been tested negative for Covid-19 in San Juan before boarding, Grenada said all ...