Review for Norwegian Jewel to Mexican Riviera

NCL sent us an email before the cruise and offered us a chance to bid on an upgrade. I figured why not and bid on a Haven 2 bedroom villa, even though there was only 2 of us traveling. Any woman would love to have the master bathroom to herself! We got the upgrade! Haven was everything you thought it would be. If you have the opportunity, go for it. Only 2 complaints. The Jewel’s Haven is ...