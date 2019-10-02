  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Europe Norwegian Getaway Europe Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
3008 reviews
8 Awards
George Town, Grand Cayman
outside Wildlife Experience at Harvest Caye, Belize
sloth habitat in Roatan, Honduras
port of Costa Maya
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
348 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
This MIGHT be our last time cruising
"We used our cruise next and invited our niece and nephew to come with us. I fixed our itinerary for at least a 1-2 night stay before embarkation. The date to board was on the 11th of October. My wife made..."Read More
teng avatar

teng

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 348 Europe Norwegian Getaway Europe Cruise Reviews

Nice ship, but extremely poor communication

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Mediterranean

User Avatar
coffeespoonman
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I don't have a lot of bad things to say about the cruise overall. The entertainment was sparse, but what we saw was generally good. Food was mostly excellent, although it's very clear they want you to go to the speciality restaurants, which we didn't try. The people standing in the dining room singing "washy washy" when you enter was EXTREMELY annoying - who thought that talking to guests like ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Exceptional- I would do it again

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
SuzSam
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I chose this cruise based upon the ports, and it did not disappoint. This was such a wonderful cruise! The ports are phenomenal- I just wish we had more time in each. For me the highlights of the ship itself were the thermal spa and the food (taste or savor- same menu and so very good!). I want to do it all again! I went on the NCL excursion to Berlin and it was a long day, but well worth ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony Stateroom

Itinerary needs work

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
sandiablonde38
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We choose this cruise to see areas of Scandinavia it would be difficult to see renting a car and driving around, which we usually do. We had an aft-facing mini-suite on deck 14 that would have been good for two people but was rather cramped for three. There was a lot of storage space but not for the suitcases. With four suitcases. we ended up putting two on the balcony because there just wasn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony Stateroom

Best Cruise Ever

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Nauti Buoys
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

First time cruising outside of the Caribbean and first time on NCL. This is NOT a one and done but a forever go-to cruise line. Exceptional food, service, cleanliness of the ship, professional staff and there is always something to do. The suites were perfect size with modern features and lighting along with the balcony being the perfect size for coffee in the morning. The food was exceptional ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

This MIGHT be our last time cruising

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
teng
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We used our cruise next and invited our niece and nephew to come with us. I fixed our itinerary for at least a 1-2 night stay before embarkation. The date to board was on the 11th of October. My wife made arrangements with NCL knowingly that the agent will at LEAST get us an early arrival on the 10th. After getting confirmation via e-mail on the 24th of August, that our arrival time was at 8:00pm ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

The crew were wonderful. Some remembered us from previous cruises .

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
rcafguy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed with NCL before and feel that they give fair value for the money. They have always treated us with respect, and we find their food and entertainment to our satisfaction. We missed a port in the Azores due to weather conditions, but nobody other than God is to blame for that. It was more important to maintain the safety of those on board than cater to our desires. The transferring ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Money, Money, Money

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Alon10
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My family and I made a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line on October 2019. The ship, "Getaway" is pretty new ship, manufactured 2014. The ship is very well maintained and in great condition. The stuff is wonderful and very friendly. But, not all is good. The main thing that we felt bad about is money. Although the cruise is not cheap, all the time we felt that the cruise staff has one goal ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Honeymoon Trip was just OK-nothing special

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ajesser13
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Great cruise itinerary, we saw lots of places but would have loved some more time in almost every port. If you choose do do this cruise in fall be prepared for cold and rain, had a few miserable weather days but plenty of ok days too. Due to the weather very limited use of many of the cruise amenities such as pool, water slides, ropes course and rock wall. Our room came with access to the thermal ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony Stateroom

Great itinerary

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
snowball248
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Great itinerary Copenhagen was beautiful and very walkable Embarkation- make sure your cab drops you at the right terminal ( 1 or 2 as stated on your ticket) Getting off at the ports of call is challenging at best. Not very organized for general exiting the ship. Shore excursions on the ship are way over priced for what you get. We went through TJ travel and had a lovely tour in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

We loved our cruise

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Henderson123
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because the price was right. Loved the ports (even though it was cold) and the tours. We would have appreciated more time at Tallin and Helsinki but the other ports were perfect shore times. Our ship, The Getaway was great and truthfully better than we expected. Our only suggestion would be to have the entire ship smoke free as there were some places where the smoke smell was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Find a Norwegian Getaway Cruise from $398

