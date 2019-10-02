"We used our cruise next and invited our niece and nephew to come with us. I fixed our itinerary for at least a 1-2 night stay before embarkation. The date to board was on the 11th of October. My wife made..."Read More
I don't have a lot of bad things to say about the cruise overall. The entertainment was sparse, but what we saw was generally good. Food was mostly excellent, although it's very clear they want you to go to the speciality restaurants, which we didn't try. The people standing in the dining room singing "washy washy" when you enter was EXTREMELY annoying - who thought that talking to guests like ...
I chose this cruise based upon the ports, and it did not disappoint. This was such a wonderful cruise! The ports are phenomenal- I just wish we had more time in each. For me the highlights of the ship itself were the thermal spa and the food (taste or savor- same menu and so very good!). I want to do it all again!
I went on the NCL excursion to Berlin and it was a long day, but well worth ...
We choose this cruise to see areas of Scandinavia it would be difficult to see renting a car and driving around, which we usually do. We had an aft-facing mini-suite on deck 14 that would have been good for two people but was rather cramped for three. There was a lot of storage space but not for the suitcases. With four suitcases. we ended up putting two on the balcony because there just wasn't ...
First time cruising outside of the Caribbean and first time on NCL. This is NOT a one and done but a forever go-to cruise line. Exceptional food, service, cleanliness of the ship, professional staff and there is always something to do. The suites were perfect size with modern features and lighting along with the balcony being the perfect size for coffee in the morning. The food was exceptional ...
We used our cruise next and invited our niece and nephew to come with us. I fixed our itinerary for at least a 1-2 night stay before embarkation. The date to board was on the 11th of October. My wife made arrangements with NCL knowingly that the agent will at LEAST get us an early arrival on the 10th. After getting confirmation via e-mail on the 24th of August, that our arrival time was at 8:00pm ...
We have sailed with NCL before and feel that they give fair value for the money. They have always treated us with respect, and we find their food and entertainment to our satisfaction. We missed a port in the Azores due to weather conditions, but nobody other than God is to blame for that. It was more important to maintain the safety of those on board than cater to our desires. The transferring ...
My family and I made a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line on October 2019. The ship, "Getaway" is pretty new ship, manufactured 2014. The ship is very well maintained and in great condition. The stuff is wonderful and very friendly.
But, not all is good. The main thing that we felt bad about is money. Although the cruise is not cheap, all the time we felt that the cruise staff has one goal ...
Great cruise itinerary, we saw lots of places but would have loved some more time in almost every port. If you choose do do this cruise in fall be prepared for cold and rain, had a few miserable weather days but plenty of ok days too. Due to the weather very limited use of many of the cruise amenities such as pool, water slides, ropes course and rock wall. Our room came with access to the thermal ...
Great itinerary
Copenhagen was beautiful and very walkable
Embarkation- make sure your cab drops you at the right terminal ( 1 or 2 as stated on your ticket)
Getting off at the ports of call is challenging at best. Not very organized for general exiting the ship.
Shore excursions on the ship are way over priced for what you get. We went through TJ travel and had a lovely tour in ...
We chose this cruise because the price was right. Loved the ports (even though it was cold) and the tours. We would have appreciated more time at Tallin and Helsinki but the other ports were perfect shore times. Our ship, The Getaway was great and truthfully better than we expected. Our only suggestion would be to have the entire ship smoke free as there were some places where the smoke smell was ...