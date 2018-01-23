Review for Norwegian Gem to Caribbean - Western

Just got off the Gem today. What a wonderful cruise! In no particular order, here are my observations after a very satisfying week! Let me preface this by saying we were in The Haven and so were able to skip many of the usual lines and were escorted to our dinners and excursions. Let me tell you, that once you go Haven, you will never want to go back. But enough of that... 1) Pre-board ...