I choice this cruise for the jazz promotion. The ship is beautiful and there were plenty of restaurants. Getting on and off ship was smooth. I did not like this ship for jazz shows. Venues are too small for that kind of activity with so many people. The worst part was the cabin. We had a balcony and a pull out bed for 3rd person. Not worth the money for a balcony. Rooms look like they are chopped ...
i just went on the Breakaway from NYC to Bermuda 9/17 to 9/24....everyday for the first 5 days bathrooms on our end of ship (12 deck ,aft section) would not flush.
Norrwegian cruise line could care less about the inconvience of its customers...!
As of now i would recomend going to any other Cruise line...!
Most of crew were excelent, some had attitudes in the early am...since i had to ...
Took this cruise with my mom and 2 sisters. Stayed in side by side staterooms. My third cruise, sailed on Norwegian Jade in January.
This is a much larger ship. Took some time to get used to the size.
Departed NYC for Bermuda and had a rough couple of first days. Overcast and rough seas compliments of Hurricane Jose. Arrived in Bermuda on time but were VERY disappointed when the ...
We sailed the Breakaway in Feb 2016 with our kids and then decided to take a cruise ourselves.. We picked Bermuda due to having 3 days on land so we thought it was a great mixture.. The seas were very rough in the beginning so there were many sick passengers. We planned ahead just in case and used the Patch for motion sickness which worked perfect. We splurged and stayed on the Spa level which ...
We chose the cruise because we found out we had CruiseNext deposits expiring in November. We had taken this cruise about 3 years ago and thought it would be fun to do it again. Personally, we like embarking from NYC since our son lives there so we get a mini visit with him on both ends of the cruise.
Embarkation in New York was the fastest we have ever experienced. We went through security ...
We enjoy cruising but really love the destinations.
I realize weather can be unpredictable and things change in order to keep the passengers safe. Safety first.
Our stay in Bermuda was cut short by 24 hours because of the hurricanes???? All the weather maps we saw showed that our route would have been even further away from any remains of Hurricane Jose if we had left as scheduled the ...
I read many negative comments about this cruise prior to the sailing and I wasn't sure if I had made the right choice, but I can tell you i had a great time. Yes, some areas are more crowdy and some restaurant services are slower than the others but there are over 4000 people on the boat! The staffs are friendly and helpful and food was definitely better than other cruise lines. I highly recommend ...
We were with a special interest cruise. I would not choose to cruise in hurricane season, but that is when the group was going so we did. We knew if would be an adventure. We left on September 17th, out of NYC. Embarkation was a breeze. We ate a good breakfast at our hotel so we could just relax in the shade with some cocktails, waiting for our room to be ready. Our room was ready by 1:30, which ...
My main complaint is that the captain announced that we would only spend 2 days in Bermuda instead of 3 days. He said that because of Hurricane Jose we would have to travel along the east side of Bermuda on the way back to avoid Jose. This was told to us on Tuesday morning. We traveled back along the east coast of Bermuda and the waters were smooth. No sign of Jose at all. There was an ...
We loved NCL so much we booked the same ship, same stateroom but a different location. Due to Hurricane Jose we had to leave Bermuda a day early. The Captain always had our safety in mind and other than a few rocky moments, we felt safe.
If you're looking to celebrate a milestone I would suggest booking the Haven. Once you travel that way, you'll never want to stay in a different area. When ...