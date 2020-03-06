Uber dropped us off at the ship at 10:15. We walked a short distance to the right to another terminal, to have our Covid testing. We showed our passport, Eurofin email and Bermuda TA paperwork ( strongly suggest to have a hard paper copy). Proceeded to desk to “check in ” with Eurofins. Next step was the testing, no waiting. The technician takes 2 samples then you wait for results. Received ...
I chose Norveign cruise line chose because it appeared to look like fun. Where do I start. To make a long story short. This cruise that I just took was a make -up cruise, pre-Covid. When Covid first appeared on the seen my Norweign cruise salesperson (David), was trying to convince me that Covid was not as bad as the news was making it out to be, I said to him, Bro, are you not watching the news. ...
This cruise was the perfect relief from a year and a half of social isolation. I wanted a safe way to travel and Norweigian provided that peace of mind. All passengers were required to take three different covid tests with a negative result plus provide proof of vaccination. The staff was masked at all times. The precautions at the buffet were excellent. That "washy washy happy happy" line stays ...
We purchased an upgrade to the Haven, NCL's exclusive "ship-within-a-ship" experience. The lack of signage at the not-port-terminal that they used for pre-boarding covid testing had no signage directing people how and where to proceed. The pre-cruise email communications that most folks received regarding the Bermuda Travel Authorities requirements didn't arrive until the day prior to departure. ...
I want to start off by saying that I recognize that this is a stressful time for everyone including and especially for the travel industry. We cruised from March 8 to March 15. On March 8 when we left, COVID19 was a concern but not to the same extent it was by the end of our cruise.
That being said, the service on this ship is terrible from day one.This as my first time with NCL, but I have ...
I went on the cruise with my best friend for spring break. We are both 21 years old. I had the time of my life on this cruise, and I’m looking forward to cruising with Norwegian in the future, but there were a few things that surprised me. We were not permitted on the tender boats to go to great stirrup day due to wind. It was really a bummer to get 1 day in the Bahamas on a 7 day cruise. We were ...
Got off the Bliss in NYC on Sunday the 15th had CDC Waiting for us to take our Temps as we walked off. NCL was told day 2 that a 2 year old on the 03/01 sailing tested positive, And then EVERYTHING Changed. They did not tell Any One on the ship until the 15th a day After we got off. Their was a family quarantine in their room on our floor (10) until they got off in Nassau.
No one could touch ...
I was there to dance every night and eat healthy food. I give it 5 stars for that. I will say that the NCL Escape, its' sister ship, was a little better in that regard. It's H2O Spice was larger and it was great for dancing. Also, their Skyline Bar had a dance floor and it was less claustrophobic than the Social was on the Bliss. On the Bliss, half of the Skyline was taken up with casino ...
I’m going to start by saying the staff and crew were very friendly and accommodating and personable and very professional. We saw none of the rude unfriendly staff some of the lower star ratings stated. Yes the bliss wasn’t perfect. They do nickle and dime you but if you know that going in you can prepare for it. The food was good. The buffet was repetitive and very very crowded a lot of the time ...
NCL Gem Review 3/6/2020 through 3/16/2020
Sorry, this is a long one.
I almost did not write it. I mean with so many more serious things on our minds lately. But then I thought, this cruise was exceptional and maybe people need to hear that.
4 Adults in the Garden Villa Suite 14000.
Both my husband and I are platinum plus latitude members.
We had booked an H3 months prior but once ...