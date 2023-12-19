Plan on standing in line for half your time to get a drink.
This includes simple stuff, like a coke or Pepsi. Sure you can get water. Or ice tea. The staff is so limited and over worked. Absolutely do not bring kids there’s nothing for them other than the splash zone. I mean no kids channel either. Ok ya the shouldn’t watch tv but then WhT is there one? Every cafeteria serves exactly ...
Just a ridiculously bad cruise in almost every category. I consider this an unfortunate experience and feel embarrassed to have brought my entire family to share in this experience. The one positive is “at least we didn’t get food poisoning.” We have cruised extensively on other cruise lines ranging from Princess, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Oceania, to Azamara so have some experience with ...
I can barely think of positive things to say about this boat and staff. We were at 105% capacity. They could not handle the people THEY overbooked. The food was sub par, they would close hot tubs and pools randomly, for seemingly no reason. You could not go anywhere on the ship without waiting in line for a long time, or being shoulder to shoulder crowded.2 hour+ wait time for meals. The staff was ...
I was employed by the Kitano NY for 15 years. So I am well trained in guest interactions, hotel cleanliness standards, hospitality in general as well as being extremely knowledgeable in food and beverage products and service. We brought my three sons on a Christmas cruise. We have never sailed ncl but the dates for the epic worked for us so we decided to give it a try. I am shocked and ...
Our family of four, including two adult children, chose this cruise as a fun family getaway for Christmas week. We had traveled on Norwegian a few years ago and had enjoyed the "freestyle" concept and the many entertainment and dining options. Although we generally had fun on this cruise, we found ship's public spaces so overcrowded and the ship so obviously understaffed in some areas that we ...
Quick holiday week getaway, itinerary wasn't important, chosen mainly for closeness to us (SEA - LAX) and low cost.
Second time we've left out of "World Cruise Center, San Pedro" and both times embarkation was poorly organized outside the terminal, taking over two hours of waiting. Unlikely to use that port again.
Bliss is a fine ship, but has big ship issues. SLOW elevator service. ...
We took the cruise to Cabo San Lucas on 12/19/23. We've taken Royal Caribbean and Holland America before but never with Norwegian. It's the only cruise that fit our schedule so we decided to give it a try.
But since day 1 our experience with Norwegian become so bad. On Day 1, we drove to Long Beach Cruise Terminal, which is a mess. Driving in is a pain since there's only one lane to enter. We ...
I chose this cruise because it fit the dates of our holiday schedule and I didn't want to go with Carnival. The ship also had broadway shows that we were interested in seeing so that was a special feature for us.
These are the things that happened:
* Day 1- while sitting down with a rep to set up my special dining reservation, the chair broke. I fell onto the tile flooring, bruising my ...
Getting on ship was a hot mess, said due to weather we were delayed leaving, but another cruise ship pulled out at 5:30 !!! Power went out in cabin 3 times, toilet didn't work for a good part of the day one day, internet was horrible, hair in food in main dining room, bar staff was overwhelmed, got the wrong drinks numerous times, waited 1 hour at times for drinks, buffet was always 1 main course ...
I read the reviews and took a chance as some folks just like to complain. Learned my lesson. This is a pretty ship and most of the crew were very good. the only sign of age I saw was rust on our balcony. Everything was kept clean. We LOVED the Beatles show. These are the reasons we would never go back on this ship. I should note that the ship was at capacity and to be fair, some things may ...