This was our first cruise since Covid, and we had never experienced a cruise to the Mexican Riviera. We had a wonderful experience with just a few glitches.
1) The ship itself is gorgeous, lots of attention to details, beautiful artwork and sculptures.
2) The staff, 100% of everyone we encountered, went out of their way to make you feel welcome. I’ve done many cruises and have always run ...
Let the Bliss Begin April 3, 2022 – April 10, 2022
This long awaited vacation is here, Lydia had taken care of all reservations, transfers so all we had to do is show up and go along for the ride. It was an eight day cruise to the Mexican Rivera. Ports were Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta. We flew out of New Orleans to Los Angles, where a transfer bus took us right to the ...
Just got off the Bliss on March 27th. We had a great time. Service was awesome everywhere we went. The ship was about half full. We were in cabin 10918 aft cabin. Very large with a large balcony. I wish there was more storage in the bathroom.
Specialty dining we did Le Bistro, Ocean Blue, Cagneys, and food Republic. Food republic is known for sushi but they have lots of other vegan and ...
This was our 51st cruise and our first on Norwegian. Started cruising in the 90's and never heard anything good or anyone recommend Norwegian. I'll set the record straight at least for our cruise in the Haven. This cruise exceeded our expectations. Our recent cruises (all were in suites) were on Celebrity Millennium (Aug 2022), Ovation of the Seas (Sept 2022) and Allure of the Seas (Oct 2022). ...
After a very lengthy hiatus, we decided to consider cruising again. First we narrowed down a destination and time and then researched online and compared options. Our decision finally came down to the recommendation of trusted friends who had cruised on Norwegian ships a number of times in recent years. Happy to report we were not disappointed with a single thing on our Mexican Riviera cruise on ...
17th cruise, 12th on Norwegian, 2nd on the Bliss. My wife and I enjoy cruising to exotic destinations but decided to make a last minute booking on the Bliss to escape the cold and rainy weather of the Pacific Northwest. We previously sailed on the Bliss to Alaska and I thought very highly of the ship and its crew.
Things I liked on this sailing: The crew was friendly and for the most part went ...
This was our 29th cruise, with cruising on 6 different lines. We booked this cruise because we had already booked the Princess Majestic the week before. That cruise was to be a Love Boat cruise with the crew of the show to be on the ship. They canceled one month before the cruise. Back to the Bliss, we arrived at the ship early as we stayed at a hotel the night before. We mostly book an inside ...
Chose this cruise because it is a short flight from my home to LAX. No need for spending a night in a hotel.
Have cruised NCL in the past. The ships are well appointed, the crew always friendly and willing to go the extra mile. They, beyond the cabin steward, somehow manage to remember your name and greet you even in passing.
Deals definitely play a role in choosing the line to cruise. ...
The dates and the itinerary fit our calendar and we were ready to enjoy returning to cruising. The ship was at about 60% capacity, so it was not crowded. Of course, being in the Haven crowding is never an issue. Checking in with verification of vaccination status plus COVID testing took extra time, but it was well organized.
After priority boarding, we went to the Haven Restaurant for a ...
We are long time DCL cruisers but with our kids adults now we are exploring other cruise lines for a cheaper alternative. We LOVE DCL and will cruise with them again but they are on the expensive side and are searching for a secondary cruise line so we can cruise more as we get older.
We have tried RC but did not like all service and all the nickel and diming they do. Really a room key and ...