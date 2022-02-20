Review for Norwegian Bliss to Mexican Riviera

We are long time DCL cruisers but with our kids adults now we are exploring other cruise lines for a cheaper alternative. We LOVE DCL and will cruise with them again but they are on the expensive side and are searching for a secondary cruise line so we can cruise more as we get older. We have tried RC but did not like all service and all the nickel and diming they do. Really a room key and ...