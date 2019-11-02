Review for Norwegian Dawn to Europe - All

When we landed at London Heathrow, we were able to find Norwegian without an issue. They had a kiosk stand in the middle of the arrivals terminal after baggage claim. We proceeded to the bus to take us to the pier, which was a new pier for the ship to leave from in Southampton. We (everyone going on the bus) left our checked luggage to be transported via truck to the pier. Once we arrived at the ...