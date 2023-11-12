This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
This ship is very old and outdated. Poor condition, rust on bathroom wall and the balcony area. The interior was old and worn out and not very appealing as it was dark and dreary. While inside the ship during the day you felt like it was nightime. the food was just average with limited places to eat lunch or breakfast. The entertainment was just so-so and limited for a long 16 day cruise. The ...
This was our 4th Norweigan ship and cruise. Out of 20 cruises sailed this was the worst ship we have ever been on. The venues for the shows were small, the layout of the ship was noisy, and the food was cold or overdone, more often than not. The entertainment was repeated and not that great of quality. A large casino , but prices of buyins were high so tables sat empty a lot. Speciality ...
We chose this cruise because it was a great price and we loved the ports prior to the transatlantic crossing. Here are some bullet points of our disappointment:
When I entered my stateroom there was duct tape on the vent in the shower room and the toilet room.
There was lots of rust all around the ship, including our balcony.
There were ceiling tiles falling down in one of ...
This was our first trip on Norwegian Gem, but not first on NCL. We booked for the itinerary which originally included Turkey, Israel, Greece, Egypt, Sicily and Italy (Naples and Rome). Sadly, we were unable to visit Israel due to war with Hamas. We were pleased with the substitutions of Crete and Cyprus, having never visited either island before.
Ship and crew: We've been on several ...
This was our first cruise, an 11 night Eastern Mediterranean itinerary, & we booked it for a great price without knowing too much about the industry at first. Reading other reviews of the Epic on this site we were slightly worried, but we needn't have been - the ship is fantastic, & we couldn't have asked for better.
Looking at the detail of others' criticisms it seems many of the issues being ...
The wonderful crew, fun excursions and for the most part good food could not make up for the most uncomfortable cabin I have ever experienced. I had been on this ship before but in an ADA cabin for someone with a motorized wheelchair. On this cruise I was in a regular balcony cabin. We had not gotten an ADA cabin but told Norwegian that we needed to be near the elevator because my cabin ...
We personally cruise for historical and cultural interests, and to see places that we've never been before--this itinerary met those criteria admirably. This was our 5th cruise with NCL, but first on Dawn, a smaller, somewhat older ship. She is well suited for this kid of trip, for cruisers who aren't looking for a lot of fancy recreation or entertainment--just comfortable accommodation and good ...
I chose this cruise because of the value for money, the ports and I had experience with NCL previously. This was my second time cruising. I was a bit hesitant to book the Dawn since she was built in 2002, and last refreshed 2016? I believe she may have a minor refresh in 2021 too. I was cruising with my parents.
The ports called on were: Rijeka, Split, Sarande, Katakolo/Olympia, Santorini, ...
We chose this cruise because it was going to interesting places we hadn't seen before, and finishing in New York. Firstly we would mention that the ship was very nice, as was our room. On the whole, the food was very good, (on many occasions, could be hotter) and in most cases the staff were excellent. However in regard to organisation, It was a shambles! Half way through the cruise they ran out ...