Norwegian Hawaii Cruise Reviews

US Coast Guard cutter making darkened ship/nighttime transit through canal. Wonder why?
Evening conclusion of entire canal transit on Panama City/Pacific side.
Panama Canal transit. New canal uses tugs vs tracked mules to keep vessels centered in the lock.
Beautiful ship.
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
2429 reviews

1-10 of 2,429 Norwegian Hawaii Cruise Reviews

Restaurants closed. Bars closed. Gelato and snack counters closed.

Review for Pride of America to Hawaii

User Avatar
YodaMom
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

NCL doesn’t disclose that more than half of the specialty dining venues are closed. Also only bars mid-ship around the pool are open. Various gelato, coffee bars, and snack areas are closed. Shore excursions are less than what is on the website. If you want the entertainment and variety of food venues, this is NOT the cruise for you. Clientele was 80% over 60 and clearly there for the buffet. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Large Balcony

Disorganized cluster

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Hawaii

User Avatar
NCLShareholderForNow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

A great cruise

Review for Pride of America to Hawaii

User Avatar
SeaDaveRed
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

In my opinion there is no better way to see 4 Hawaiian islands than by taking the Pride of America. This cruise was the 4th sailing of this cruise since NCL started up again. Overall we thought every part of the cruise was very good. Check in was all of 10 minutes and we were on board. We were very pleased to get a balcony upgrade - this was our first hint that the cruise was sailing at less than ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

THE 4/30-5/7/22 COVID EXPERIENCE ONBOARD - WHAT'S NEW

Review for Pride of America to Hawaii

User Avatar
angelfish888
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This review is about our return to cruising and our experience on this 4th cruise week since the Covid shutdown 2 years ago. We cruised Norwegian 2/20 just before shutdown, so having returned this morning 5/7/22 from Norwegian's Pride of America (Hawaiian) cruise and cruisetour. Here's what we experienced and we will refer to this post-Covid experience onboard and not life about the ship itself. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Inside

Bit of a bumpy start back but overall fantastic to be cruising again!

Review for Pride of America to Hawaii

User Avatar
hero78
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was the second Hawaiian cruise after the pandemic shut down and there are some growing pains. The ship was at 40% capacity, about 1100 passengers, and only 40% staff. Only one MDR was open for dinner only. Buffet of course. Cadillac diner for 24/7 snacks, which my family didn't really think was that great. And only Cagney's and Jefferson's Bistro were available for specialty dining. Because ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: 2-Bedroom Deluxe Family Suite with Large Balcony

Traveled with children

Well worth the time and money! We would do it again in a heartbeat or maybe next year....

Review for Pride of America to Hawaii

User Avatar
stevansays
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We waited almost 3 years to go on our honeymoon and it was worth the wait! They were running at just over 50% capacity and sure, some of the restaurants weren't open, but they notified all the passengers in advance and even compensated us with extra onboard credit to make up for it. The only real disappointment was the Sushi Bar wasn't open. We had a penthouse suite that was enormous! ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Large Balcony

Service Is A Thing Of The Past

Review for Pride of America to Hawaii

User Avatar
LisaRenee0716
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

As a Platinum Member with NCL, this is the second time I have taken the Pride of America cruise. I have also been dedicated to NCL and prefer to cruise with them based on their customer service. The Pride of America had been docked for two years due to Covid. April 9th was the the first sailing since then. We have always stayed in top of the line suites (Owners Suite, Three Bedroom Garden ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Perfect as a floating hotel

Review for Pride of America to Hawaii

User Avatar
dswierk
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Seven of us traveled aboard the Pride of America in March. Please note, we were the last cruise allowed before the 'Rona shut the world down, so keep that in mind, as for precautions were taken and new procedures were added hourly throughout the week. We were lucky enough to book an obstructed view suite (Cabin 7094). Staying in a suite has some added benefits, like express check in at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: 2-Bedroom Obstructed View Family Suite

Do not take this Cruise

Review for Pride of America to Hawaii

User Avatar
mimaw7
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was on our bucket list and we were traveling with friends. Staff was not friendly. Food not very good, Pink Champagne Lounge smelled like sewerage. Overall this wasnt a good experience and we spent alot of money on this cruise., NCL has definately changed since we took an Alaska Cruise. The Specialty Restaurants wer okay. The staff seemed to be bothered by being there. The Cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Hawaiian Islands

Review for Pride of America to Hawaii

User Avatar
Leannestanfill
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The POA is refurbished and looks nice and modern on the inside. The food and entertainment is sub par from the other Norwegian cruises we have been on we figured it was because they have to pay American wages and had to cut back on money. Still good food but no shrimp or lobster nights and just a little less variety. The bar service is sub par they just move very fast takes a long time to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

