Norwegian Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
28707 reviews

1-10 of 28,707 Norwegian Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jimroche
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

$100 million upgrade and $0 spent on Officers and Captain Pinonchio

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
swimboy09
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

NCL knew before the Dubai leg of this trip to Cape Town took place , that the Corona Virus would prevent us reaching any ports other than the UAE. and one of them was awful. The Captain did not communicate any useful information to us and on several occasions told lies about what was to take place at each port of call. This is by far the worse cruise we have ever taken on NCL (This was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Excellent crew

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Cruiser20202020
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose cruise for stops. Excellent time crew excellent travel during Coronavirus craziness endless cleaning on ship they really made us feel safe. Captain made decisions not to port in port Rico due to uncertainty! Sailed up to Cape Canaveral embarkation was fairly smothered considering circumstances!! provided transport to air port and we were not charged anything extra for extra days ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

My poor expierence of NCL

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
chelseasmith
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I will never go on a NCL ever again after the experience my boyfriend and I had. We did get a good price because we booked it two weeks before our sail date. However, it was not worth what we paid. One of the only things we enjoyed was seeing the stand-up comedians and a comedic magician in the Breakaway Theater. They were both very talented and amusing. As for the things we did not like...when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Worst experience of 3 with NCL

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
Ckutch
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Negatives: Spring break cruise, my MISTAKE. Screaming, drinking, banging on doors in the middle of the night, singing " coronavirus in the hallways" at 3am. Watched a couple of spring breakers who coughed without covering mouth and/or putting head into sleeve or anything more than one time, tried to avoid them as much as possible. Lesson learned! The balcony staterooms have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

First Time Norwegian Cruiser - was a bit disappointed !

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Red E 4 Crusin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted to try another cruise line - we had only sailed with Celebrity before this. The ship was about the same size as our previous ships. The decor and common areas were nice and we had no complaints. The Garden Cafe food was less than stellar. We ate one lunch here and one breakfast. The breakfast was good - the other meal was terrible. We did have great service and food in the Venetian ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Inside

Cruising during the Corona crisis

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Johnny__rogue
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I recently returned from a cruise with my family on the Norwegian Epic. Our port of call was San Juan. We were originally scheduled for a 7 day Caribbean cruise, but it turned out to be a few extra days due to the complications of the virus outbreak. Everyone was temperature scanned before entry on the vessel to be sure no passengers had a fever. The staff was very, very diligent keeping ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Amazing cruise so clean

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Grunoc
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I chose epic because It was my first cruise and wanted a huge ship and heard norwegian was a good line. The crew took such good care of us to keep us safe from the corona virus to ensure that we all had a healthy fun cruise. Restaurants were FABULOUS. The entertainment was over top notch. Tables always clean and available.captain worked very hard to keep us safe and made sure we found a port to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Nothing Short of Outstanding!!!!

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
slavetoabunny
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Post cruise report: To start, I have to say the sanitary precautions on the cruise were outstanding. Every single day the crew washed down all the walls, doors, railings, etc. in every corridor, you couldn't walk two feet without tripping over a hand sanitizer dispenser, and the "washy-washy" (really, they say that) staff were constantly spraying your hands. They were worse than the perfume ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Double Balcony

Fantastic cruise during the Covid crisis

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
lolajeff
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because of the date and embarkation port. There was a long wait to board due to inspection of each passport. After that it was smooth and excellent sailing. On the second day the captain announced new policies due to the virus. All restaurant tables were cleared of everything, disposable paper menus were used, and everything was handed to diners by gloved servers. Crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Picture Window

Other Cruise Lines Gay & Lesbian Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Metropolitan Touring Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Metropolitan Touring Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Viking River Cruises Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
UnCruise Adventures Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
AIDA Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
