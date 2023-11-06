This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
We chose this cruise because it was going to interesting places we hadn't seen before, and finishing in New York. Firstly we would mention that the ship was very nice, as was our room. On the whole, the food was very good, (on many occasions, could be hotter) and in most cases the staff were excellent. However in regard to organisation, It was a shambles! Half way through the cruise they ran out ...
This is our 5th cruise on NCL in 2 years. Probably our last. In all of the previous cruises with NCL the dinning experience was different. This sailing sucked. They did not or are not offering reservations at the main dining rooms. Waits have been over an hour most meals. Once seated the meal takes over an hour to get all of the food. My wife has a food allergy and the buffet staff could not ...
Before I begin my review of the cruise, I want to say that we are Sapphire with NCL. That means that we have spent a few days cruising with NCL and have seen many changes over the past few years. We cruised 46-days with NCL in 2023 alone.
If you think that this is leading up to a bad review then you would be correct. While there were many good things about this cruise, like some of the ...
We chose this transatlantic cruise because of its port intensive itinerary. The added attraction was that it was scheduled to only have 4 consecutive days at sea. We ended up having 6 days at sea because the ship was unable to dock in Ponta Delgado due to poor weather.
Food in all venues was excellent. No complaints there.
Ship ran out of tea within the first few days & coffee towards the ...
Ship needs another set of elevators, bathrooms near the elevator on 15th Floor Café is much too small. Can’t make reservations for Complimentary Dining. Ship is much too big and venues are too small (always lineups for dinner, lineups for shows & Theatre, disembarkation, everything!), not enough seating in Garden Café, not enough quiet spots, Atrium area (6 & 7th floor) is way too loud. Too many ...
We were on the Breakaway in 2018 out of New Orleans. It was a beautiful ship with excellent, attentive service. So it was a tremendous disappointment to find her so rundown and most of the crew never smiling. The balcony cabin on Deck 14 was well worn. Safe was broken, bedsheets had musty smell, bed and pillows were lumpy, balcony was rusty with paint chips flaking off everyday. Cabin steward was ...
Normally I take NCL, have been on several ships.
The Prima is not my thing, to sum it up:
The lay of the upper decks is not great, for example there is no walking/running around the ship track. The upper deck is taken in by a cart track and some other stuff. There is no real large deck sunning area.
What I did like was deck nr 8 with a lot of nice sofa's, whirlpools to sit ...
I heard so much negative about this ship, but, I liked the itinerary and I wanted to judge for myself.
So many billing mistakes, charges for shuttles to drive off the dock (not in the dailies) 3 ports had anywhere from 7euro to 20 and I didn’t get off the ship but I was charged and they won’t remove. Princess cruises, docked with us in Livorno, had no charge to shuttle.
The casino crew was ...
Always on the new NCL ships as they come out and this time it was the VIVA. End of season 10 day 10 stops Italy trip so less humans and lucked out on the perfect weather. Added the inexpensive Trans Atlantic in place of flight home from Lisbon which was cheap since our final flight home was only from Miami to LAX. Added bonus on TA cruise of limited capacity (2900) for TA cruises by the coast ...