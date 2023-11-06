Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

Before I begin my review of the cruise, I want to say that we are Sapphire with NCL. That means that we have spent a few days cruising with NCL and have seen many changes over the past few years. We cruised 46-days with NCL in 2023 alone. If you think that this is leading up to a bad review then you would be correct. While there were many good things about this cruise, like some of the ...