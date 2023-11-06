  • Newsletter
Norwegian France Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 2,253 Norwegian France Cruise Reviews

Deserves to be called a CRUISE SHIP

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Gem

DIDISEVEN
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

shambles

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

Ivai
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was going to interesting places we hadn't seen before, and finishing in New York. Firstly we would mention that the ship was very nice, as was our room. On the whole, the food was very good, (on many occasions, could be hotter) and in most cases the staff were excellent. However in regard to organisation, It was a shambles! Half way through the cruise they ran out ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Under staffed dining

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

Vegas Cowboy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is our 5th cruise on NCL in 2 years. Probably our last. In all of the previous cruises with NCL the dinning experience was different. This sailing sucked. They did not or are not offering reservations at the main dining rooms. Waits have been over an hour most meals. Once seated the meal takes over an hour to get all of the food. My wife has a food allergy and the buffet staff could not ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Large Balcony

The Long Voyage

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

Steve551
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Before I begin my review of the cruise, I want to say that we are Sapphire with NCL. That means that we have spent a few days cruising with NCL and have seen many changes over the past few years. We cruised 46-days with NCL in 2023 alone. If you think that this is leading up to a bad review then you would be correct. While there were many good things about this cruise, like some of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Research entertainment offerings before booking Breakaway

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

Lelly123
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this transatlantic cruise because of its port intensive itinerary. The added attraction was that it was scheduled to only have 4 consecutive days at sea. We ended up having 6 days at sea because the ship was unable to dock in Ponta Delgado due to poor weather. Food in all venues was excellent. No complaints there. Ship ran out of tea within the first few days & coffee towards the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Awful Cruise - Ports Were Good

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

midimissy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ship needs another set of elevators, bathrooms near the elevator on 15th Floor Café is much too small. Can’t make reservations for Complimentary Dining. Ship is much too big and venues are too small (always lineups for dinner, lineups for shows & Theatre, disembarkation, everything!), not enough seating in Garden Café, not enough quiet spots, Atrium area (6 & 7th floor) is way too loud. Too many ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Never again on this short staffed, rundown rusty bucket with salty food

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

coastal vagabond
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the Breakaway in 2018 out of New Orleans. It was a beautiful ship with excellent, attentive service. So it was a tremendous disappointment to find her so rundown and most of the crew never smiling. The balcony cabin on Deck 14 was well worn. Safe was broken, bedsheets had musty smell, bed and pillows were lumpy, balcony was rusty with paint chips flaking off everyday. Cabin steward was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Family Balcony Stateroom

Quite some buts.....not for everyone, first and last time for me, read!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Prima

TheoJ
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Normally I take NCL, have been on several ships. The Prima is not my thing, to sum it up: The lay of the upper decks is not great, for example there is no walking/running around the ship track. The upper deck is taken in by a cart track and some other stuff. There is no real large deck sunning area. What I did like was deck nr 8 with a lot of nice sofa's, whirlpools to sit ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Prima… more like a Carnival cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Prima

iluvdisney4
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I heard so much negative about this ship, but, I liked the itinerary and I wanted to judge for myself. So many billing mistakes, charges for shuttles to drive off the dock (not in the dailies) 3 ports had anywhere from 7euro to 20 and I didn’t get off the ship but I was charged and they won’t remove. Princess cruises, docked with us in Livorno, had no charge to shuttle. The casino crew was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Back to back 10 port Mediterranean with Trans Atlantic and carribean finish

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Viva

DJSONICB
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Always on the new NCL ships as they come out and this time it was the VIVA. End of season 10 day 10 stops Italy trip so less humans and lucked out on the perfect weather. Added the inexpensive Trans Atlantic in place of flight home from Lisbon which was cheap since our final flight home was only from Miami to LAX. Added bonus on TA cruise of limited capacity (2900) for TA cruises by the coast ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

