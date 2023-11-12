This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
Just got back from the transatlantic on board the brand new VIVA. The ship is beautiful.
Cabins: The rooms are much bigger than other ships. Plenty of outlets and a real modern feel. The bathrooms are large with great room in the shower.
Food: The food options are virtually unlimited. On an 11 day trip it was hard to eat at the same venue. We really enjoyed the Indulge food hall, ...
Love doing transatlantic cruises and have cruised with RCL, Disney, Norwegian and Princess transatlantics- this was by far the worst cruise in my 20+ yrs of cruising. This ship is setup totally wrong and the way in which Norwegian has utilized the small areas is lacking in customer comfort- I have never had to work harder at everything including the buffet. The seat hunt in the buffet is ...
Sailing on NCL's Viva in November, we embarked on a journey with expectations of a seamless blend of novelty and perfection. However, our experience unveiled a mix of highs and lows.
1. Expectations vs. Reality:
The Haven's loungers stained with airborne exhaust soot, leaving black marks on both furniture and clothing, was an unprecedented and unsatisfactory experience. The staff's ...
My husband and I love NCL and have never been disappointed until now.
We chose the NCL Viva because we love cruising in new ships on their first transatlantic crossing.
The NCL Viva is visually stunning.
The comedians onboard were fantastic. The band in Syd Norman’s Pour House was wonderful.
However…
The 6-7-8 common areas are no longer the hub of the ship and are too small. On ...
We are on the Viva after spending 2 weeks on Virgin Voyages. I have the impression that both ships are trying the same thing.
However where Virgin dares to be different Viva goes almost there and the bottles out
Take the Galley on VV it's great, really nice food made fresh to order. Viva has the same concept but limits the space & choice because it has installed a traditional too small ...
We were on the Epic at O’Sheehan’s a few years ago watching the new ships presentation on the big screen in the atrium and were intrigued by the new Prima class ships coming. It was billed as a smaller class with a premium feel and we looked forward to their launch. While planning this year’s transatlantic crossing I was delighted to see that the Prima and Viva were competitively priced with other ...
We chose this cruise because it was going to interesting places we hadn't seen before, and finishing in New York. Firstly we would mention that the ship was very nice, as was our room. On the whole, the food was very good, (on many occasions, could be hotter) and in most cases the staff were excellent. However in regard to organisation, It was a shambles! Half way through the cruise they ran out ...
This is our 5th cruise on NCL in 2 years. Probably our last. In all of the previous cruises with NCL the dinning experience was different. This sailing sucked. They did not or are not offering reservations at the main dining rooms. Waits have been over an hour most meals. Once seated the meal takes over an hour to get all of the food. My wife has a food allergy and the buffet staff could not ...
Before I begin my review of the cruise, I want to say that we are Sapphire with NCL. That means that we have spent a few days cruising with NCL and have seen many changes over the past few years. We cruised 46-days with NCL in 2023 alone.
If you think that this is leading up to a bad review then you would be correct. While there were many good things about this cruise, like some of the ...