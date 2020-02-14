  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Norwegian Europe Cruise Reviews

George Town, Grand Cayman
outside Wildlife Experience at Harvest Caye, Belize
sloth habitat in Roatan, Honduras
port of Costa Maya
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
5127 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 5,127 Norwegian Europe Cruise Reviews

Norwegian - You get a cruise and that's about it

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
andrewjb1
10+ Cruises • Age 110s

Norwegian are supposedly making a Covid comeback and I have just returned from a week on the Norwegian Jade from Athens. Norwegian was always one of my favourite cruise lines and i have sailed on the Norwegian Jade many times previously however, this time i think the word Jade was appropriate as it was all a bit jaded. Whilst i mention things that have been long gone and stripped out the product ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Greece on Norwegian Jade

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
bgrubb_2000
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just returned from a 7 day cruise of the Greek isles on Norwegian Jade. Overall it was a excellent cruise. The Covid protocols were relatively easy. You get tested for Covid before boarding (results in 20 minutes) and tested again the last evening of the cruise. The crew were excellent and very happy to be working again. They said this was only the second cruise since they re-started. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

NCL losing the plot

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
ashleyg13
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

looked a decent price for a solo, originally 20 nights it was reduced to 17 nights with a promised 25% reduction and a 25% off the next booking - problems with a refit lead to the reduced cruise nights the rearranged flights meant that ncl put me up in a hotel for one night at fumicino airport. I had to arrange my own transfers to be refunded later which was odd as I was greeted at the airport ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

AVOID!!Never ever again on this ship - Disappointed at lack of support from NCL!

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
hsabah
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Wow.. This was a ridiculous experience. First a couple days before sailing from Rome, we received notice that our trip was postponed by a few days.. and 4 ports were removed. Well, we were supposed to board a flight to Rome on Feb. 8 with sailing on the 11th. Now we were sailing late evening on the 14th and 4 major ports were taken away. No advance notice.. NCL said we had the option to cancel ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

The Good, The Bad and The ??

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruisinDudette
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Almost a year before the cruise, we started researching what was available to visit countries that were a part of our ancient history. Time in Israel was a primary consideration. The initial 21 day Mediterranean cruise was our choice which we booked in February 2019 and booked our air-fare shortly after. And the dollar-coaster ride began. Between February and July there were three price ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Nice vacation , good shows, interesting ports and Suez canal

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ekaterina Panycheva
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

I like cruising and was basically looking for places where I have never been before . I did enjoy most of the ports , loved activities , basketball, games , shows , spa salon and food . Met lots of interesting people from all over the world. Played and won deal or not deal game( one of my favourites) . Went to most of dance classes , where Dan and Bianca where instructors, laughter during their ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside

Cruise was cut short -refund promised, but after 4 months NCL haven't paid it.

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
terry pattison
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise was supposed to visit Athens and Rhodes before going through the Suez Canal. Due to the refurbishment of the ship in Marseilles running over time, NCL cancelled the Mediterranean part of the cruise, and offered those who had booked a full refund if they wanted to cancel, or a 25% refund plus a 25% off voucher for a future cruise if they decided to go ahead with the trip. We did the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

First Spirit Cruise after drydock - BIG MISTAKE!

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
mertziek
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise 18 months before the sail date. The itinerary was great and included many bucket list places for us. Several months after we booked, we found out the ship was going into a major renovation/dry dock. We debated canceling but the itinerary had so many of our bucket list places it was too good to pass up. A few months before sailing, we were advised our 21 day cruise was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Rome to Dubai comedy of errors

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ga2dance
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just recently returned from NCL Spirit cruise that was suppose to be 21 days from Rome-Dubai, leaving on Feb. 11. This was changed because the ship was being refurbished and it was not ready. New date Feb. 14. We were not notified until 5 days before sailing, after we were in route to spend a few days in Rome. Because of this there were 4 ports that were deleted. They offered $300 for flight ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Has anyone received their refund

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
3630greyfield
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Big mistake. We weren't told at the time of booking that the ship was being refurbished but thought at least things will be updated. Nice. Well the toilets didn't work on the first day and few, if any, restrooms in the public areas were available. The toilets worked intermittently for the first few days. Our cabin's heating/air conditioning worked intermittently as well. We stayed ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

