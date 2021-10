Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Eastern

This was the worst ship I have ever been on. I don’t know who designed it. By the main pool was so small I have seen bigger pools in peoples yards. This one is for 4000 guests. They offer a vibe for adults. We were on board by 1120 trying to sign into vibe and it was sold out. All week long we looked at vibes and saw hardly anyone there. The casino is open to the Atrium area, so all you smell is ...