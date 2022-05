Review for Norwegian Gem to Caribbean - All

We chose this cruise because it was out of Boston so we did not have to fly to get to the ship., We had sailed on the Gem last year and enjoyed the ship so we figured we would do it again. We enjoy all the different places to eat on the ship, your are not limited to the dining room or the buffet or the specialty restaurants. The money we saved on airfare we put into a better cabin, the suite ...