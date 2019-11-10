This being my first cruise I wasn't sure what I would expect. I live on Long island so driving to Manhattan Cruise terminal was not a big deal. Arrived early walk through security very quickly. Waiting no more than 15 to 20 minutes. Proceeded to go to the line that matched our edocs. just one tip this is where they give you your boarding number. Then proceeded to go to check in and set up our ...
This was our fourth NCL Cruise. I have to say when we compared it to our 14 Princess and 10 HAL, if we were to choice same route and dollar for Dollar, NCL would be dead last and have to be significantly cheaper. The rewards for being a Latitudes member at this point do not compare to the other lines.
We had a balcony room on the 10th floor . We did sail into gale force winds on the way to ...
We have been reading reviews on the Escape, at first most of them seemed to be negative but more recently they have been more positive. So before she left for Miami we thought why not give her a try. I should also add that there have been several threads in CC about possible changes to the Escape after her first dry dock, we wanted to see the original version.
About us, we sail exclusively ...
Norwegian was highly recommended by friends. The ship was great, the company of Norwegian, not great. They schedule a cruise to dock and spend full day in Bermuda on Sunday when the country is closed! We wer unable to see many of the local attractions because the stores/restaurants were closed and buses ended service early. To keep from being stranded we had to be back to the boat by 5pm. NEVER ...
For a newer LARGE cruise ship we expected more of a "WOW" factor in the public spaces and different areas of the ship to relax or be entertained in. We found the same basic layout of shops, different dining options, pool decks etc that have been on most ships over the last 15 years....just more people and cabins added. The one exception was the Thermal Spa which was very well appointed with many ...
This was a short 5 day cruise in November so we did not expect good weather. Bermuda as always was wonderful, even if it was raining one day. The water was too cold for me to go in, but the beach was lovely.
The ship itself was good. The same as many others have commented on, I am not sure why the atrium is used for events for 1000s of people and not the main theater. We did not see any other ...
We have cruised on three other cruise lines. This was our 8th cruise since 2015 several being with our two young children. I wanted to try NCL even though my husband was hesitant. I am THRILLED that I did!!! The ship left from NYC so I really should have considered the season when booking this trip. It was cold and very windy on our way down to Bermuda so the pools, water park, and ropes course ...
We were celebrating our 40th wedding anniversary. We decided, on this, our 4th cruise, to visit Bermuda. We enjoyed the island. We flew from DFW to NYC and cruised on the Escape. We even chose our first balcony, but we could not enjoy it due to the poor, small, metal chairs on it. We had more than 10 complaints on last week’s vacation. [We’ve traveled on Carnival for our previous other cruises. ...
I chose this cruise because it coincided with a "girls trip" my wife was on. It also had a Solo Cruisers section that I found attractive since I would not have to book a double occupancy room as a solo traveller.
Embarkation went smoothly enough, but it was hindered by an out of service entrance, so we all had to use only the one access ramp. I was in Boarding Group 35 and got aboard about an ...
We have always sailed NCL and loved it but it had been a couple of years because of personal issues and it is not the cruise line I remembered.
From embarkation forward it was a series of disorganization, poor service, poor food, unpleasant atmosphere, and irritations.
Arrival/Embarkation:
• arrival transfer drop off at pier was at the far end away from where you drop baggage, people ...