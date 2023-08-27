Norfolk to the USA Cruise Reviews

Sewer smell. Low grade foods every day

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Vision of the Seas

User Avatar
HOLLANDERX
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Sewer smell in old carpet along the Stateroom halls. Same Low grade foods every day. The Breads and baking foods are old. I don't think They are baked here on the ship because of the looks, feel and smell. The Fruits are so small, 1/2 to 1/3 the regular sizes and cheap looking, you won't find these low quality, cheap fruits in the US supermarkets. The fried foods have old, dark, smelly ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Lots to do! Food was good.

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
Teesmith15
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Night one we ate in the buffet which was good. Night 2 we went to the dining room. I had prime rib which was good. Night 3 and 4 we ate at the steakhouse. Steak and Lobster was awesome! Didn’t care for the lobster bisque- no lobster, French onion didn’t taste good either. My friend had the lamb chops and said they were really good. Night 5 back to the dining room- did the upgrade of 23.00 to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Cove Balcony

Noisiest experience of our lives!

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
valwyr
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Chose this cruise because we could drive to the starting point. At the very beginning we were assaulted with ear splitting music in the lobby where arriving passengers were held. Everything Carnival did in terms of music or announcements was at 1000 decibels. The Southern Lights dinning room was as loud as a middle school basketball game and the food was only ordinary, The Lido Deck food was far ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Bermuda

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
otooleozzie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because Bermuda was on my husband's bucket list. We had sailed this ship a couple times before. We stayed the night before at a hotel where we could leave our car. We had heard horror stories of carnival's parking. I know the ship is old but I like mid size ships. Getting around was not bad. Good lay out. buffet food not so good. Our cabin steward was great. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not bad but not great

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
soonerfan007
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

8 day out of Norfolk Va. parked car with asphalt lots ( park air) in Chesapeake. Brad was very easy to engage for info. Vans started running early and took traffic headache away. Terminal easy and friendly folks to get onboard , maybe 25 min with a 1135 boarding time. Food. Nothing special. Outback better than steakhouse the one night we went. Guys burgers good and busy. Guys bbq- expected much ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Traveled with children

Hurricane Lee sent us in a different direction!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
CrUsn2paradise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Carnival changed our itinerary from Bermuda to the Bahamas due to hurricane Lee. While we were really looking forward to experiencing Bermuda again after 11 years, we fully understand that the safety of the crew, passangers and ship have to come first. Fortunately, the weather was beautiful in the Bahamas. We enjoyed our day at Half Moon Cay swimming in the clear, blue water. The revamped ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

bamboozled outta a vacation!!!!

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
tequilla
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have always traveled Carnival. So when we found a cruise going to Bermuda leaving from Va. We thought GREAT!!! Wrong, instead of Bermuda we had to go see the Baha mamas!! This was the worst experience I have had from flying on American > That's another Story. The cruise was a rough cruise. From them getting my Cruise agreement as far as how much cash we got and down to unlimited drinks in ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

A Bermuda Cruise that went to the Bahamas instead...

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
Byglandsfjord
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We didn't get to spend 3 days in Bermuda due to hurricane. Instead we went to the Bahamas. Carnival gave us $200 OBC which we used for the Chef's table. I'm fine with Safety first. The Cabin was fine; bed was comfortable, and our Steward was terrific. Internet was good; better than my experiences on HAL & Celebrity. Dining was good. Steakhouse Green Eggs & Ham & Chef's table exceeded ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Unorganized

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
Whozaka
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

This was my first Carnival cruise. I’ve cruised with many other lines but since the Magic is ported here in Norfolk I figured I would give it a shot. I am highly disappointed with Carnival. 1. 90% of the staff seemed upset/annoyed when requesting a drink at the bar or ordering food at your table. I felt like I was a burden to almost the entire staff save for one or two. 2. The plan of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

We were scheduled to go to Bermuda but the night before departure, we were informed the hurricane was in our direct path so our plans changed to Nassau, Bahamas

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
Dee Eleanor
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise line because it was leaving from Norfolk, Va which is where we live. The arrival was easy with porters waiting to take our luggage on ship. We were able to go immediately to our cabin. WE were very impressed at how easy and well organized this trip was. Carnival had an app which was recommended to download once you arrive on the ship. The app - Carnival Hub - was a direct ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

