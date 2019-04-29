Sewer smell in old carpet along the Stateroom halls. Same Low grade foods every day. The Breads and baking foods are old. I don't think They are baked here on the ship because of the looks, feel and smell.
The Fruits are so small, 1/2 to 1/3 the regular sizes and cheap looking, you won't find these low quality, cheap fruits in the US supermarkets. The fried foods have old, dark, smelly ...
We didn't get to spend 3 days in Bermuda due to hurricane. Instead we went to the Bahamas. Carnival gave us $200 OBC which we used for the Chef's table. I'm fine with Safety first.
The Cabin was fine; bed was comfortable, and our Steward was terrific. Internet was good; better than my experiences on HAL & Celebrity.
Dining was good. Steakhouse Green Eggs & Ham & Chef's table exceeded ...
We cruised on the Carnival Magi sailing on Aug. 5, 2023 out of Norfolk, Va.. We had not cruised on a Carnival ship in a number of years but decided to take this cruise because it was reasonably priced and it sailed out of Norfolk, only 3 hours from our house. We drove to Norfolk and arrived at the parking lot at 10:40AM. We got in line for the bus and we were on the ship in an hour. The first ...
We left out of Norfolk because it was convenient. Carnival was the only option leaving this port and this was my 4th cruise with Carnival. This cruise also had good ports of call. Embarkation was good. Excursions surpassed ship experiences. Food was poor. Service was ok. Cruise director was invisible. Teenagers were not as bad as others described but we were on a longer cruise. It was just meh. ...
Wanted a cruise out of Norfolk. Getting on the ship no problem. We are platum so we have priority boarding. The room was to be ready. NOT. Went for muster drill, they scanned our card and said we were free to go. It was very crowded. However in the buffet area workers would stand in groups of three and played on their phone. They were also flirting with the customers. Paid for internet, it was ...
We, as newly weds, went on this cruise for our honeymoon. The captain did a good job dodging most of the storms in the area which I'm very thankful of.
Cabin was standard ocean view with a pretty good attendant in Gede. Food service was attentive albeit very slow. I'm told by some of my fellow travelers that they were going and hour without even being acknowledged. I'm also not a fan of the ...
Went through VAX screening and guy we had said hubby just made it with his shots.
Look again buddy, that was his booster. These are the people who are checking us in???
Got through screening and went to cabin to drop carry on and then to muster station to see how to click the belts on the lifejacket.
We were on early and ate a light lunch. Self serve in buffet and NEVER saw ...
Norfolk is near where we now live. We used to cruise out of Baltimore on the Carnival Pride once a year (sometimes more). Since we had NEVER had a bad cruise on the Pride, we were eager to see what the refurbished Sunrise had to offer. We were extremely disappointed, so much so that we are rethinking whether to ever cruise with Carnival again. Embarkation was a cruel joke. It was if Carnival ...
Embarkation was horrible. See previous reviews. Took us 2 1/2 hours .
Cabin: Spa Balcony
Who in the heck was our steward? No one spoke to us for 7 days. The room was serviced in the morning. No robes - had to ask someone in the hall who said she was too busy to get them. The next day some old sort of damp robes were delivered.
There was no soap, or shampoo in the cabin. Glad I brought ...
Picked the cruise due to origination from Norfolk. Also read that this ship had been just been refitted and the price was reasonable.
Embarkation was a problem with long lines and open to weather. Fortunately it did not rain as many would have been soaked. once on board things went pretty smooth. Buffet was extremely busy and not enough space and food was warm but not hot. First night ...