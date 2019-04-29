  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norfolk to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
94 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 94 Norfolk to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Good cruise, Terrible Port!

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
CruiseBoozeHappy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This review is more about the port than the cruise. We arrived by car and got in line to park at 11:00am. We didn't board the ship until 4:00pm! Norfolk is clearly not capable of handling a ship with this many passengers. The city cruise parking lot had one person taking money and there were not enough busses to transport everyone to the dock. Standing outside in 90+ degrees and high humidity was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Carnival Magic B2B 10/23 and 10/31 - Carnival Lied to Us

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
undertoes10
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Went through VAX screening and guy we had said hubby just made it with his shots. Look again buddy, that was his booster. These are the people who are checking us in??? Got through screening and went to cabin to drop carry on and then to muster station to see how to click the belts on the lifejacket. We were on early and ate a light lunch. Self serve in buffet and NEVER saw ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Worst Cruise I ever been on in 20+ years!!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
Cosby
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Selected this cruise because I live less than 2 hours from Norfolk port. But it was not a good boarding experience. It rained, people got wet, parking situation awful!! Later found out that luggage handlers were on strike so not enough staff to get people through boarding process in timely manner. People stood in line, in rain for hours!! Not enough service staff on Lido Deck. In all my days ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Not very family oriented

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
Shelda63
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose Carnival Sunrise because it left from Norfolk and was an easy departure point as I was taking my entire family on the cruise. It was the first cruise for many of them; so their first cruise experience. I have sailed Carnival before and have enjoyed the experience. I can not say the same for this trip. I had high expectations since I had heard so much hype about the renovations and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Traveled with children

Fresh Ship = Fun!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
shelikestocruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose to sail on the Sunrise for the Bahamas trip due to the price and the convenience of sailing out of Norfolk. We were also thrilled to be on the Sunrise as we had previously sailed on the ship when it was the Triumph. The embarkation in Norfolk was rocky, to say the least. Once on board there wasn’t much direction, but we assumed it was because they were still working out kinks in the new ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Too many issues with ship

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
richa41
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Picked the cruise due to origination from Norfolk. Also read that this ship had been just been refitted and the price was reasonable. Embarkation was a problem with long lines and open to weather. Fortunately it did not rain as many would have been soaked. once on board things went pretty smooth. Buffet was extremely busy and not enough space and food was warm but not hot. First night ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Huge disappointment. First and last with Carnival.

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Nankays
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this inaugural cruise of the Sunrise as we were travelling Virginia, D.C. and Outer Banks of North Carolina at the time so departure port was very convenient. This was going to be our first trip to the Caribbean and we hoped that Carnival would similar standards to Holland America as they are the same company. Although we are not big party animals or boozers, we got the impression from ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

April 29th trip

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
crazyhorseny
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First run fresh from the yards, Norfolk was easy on, just don't get there before your boarding time because you will wait. We had the aft balcony stateroom, nice large balcony. The ship looks great for a 20 yr old vessel. Food was better than we expected, steak house knocked it out of the park. Seafood shack was very good as was the Bbq and of course the burgers, deli and pizza also good.Service ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

HIgh Crimes and Misdemeanors

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Buttercup229
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because it was very inexpensive and we did not have to fly to Norfolk. We did upgrade to a Cloud 9 Spa cabin for a fee. If this was my first cruise I would never return. Because I know it can be fun and a great time, I was terribly disappointed in the experience and would never return to this ship. While waiting for my ride from terminal I wanted to tell those new ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Worst Carnival cruise ever!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ewingrov
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Norfolk is near where we now live. We used to cruise out of Baltimore on the Carnival Pride once a year (sometimes more). Since we had NEVER had a bad cruise on the Pride, we were eager to see what the refurbished Sunrise had to offer. We were extremely disappointed, so much so that we are rethinking whether to ever cruise with Carnival again. Embarkation was a cruel joke. It was if Carnival ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Norfolk to the Caribbean
Norfolk to the Caribbean Carnival Sunshine Cruise Reviews
Norfolk to the Caribbean Carnival Sunshine Cruise Reviews
Norfolk to the Caribbean Carnival Magic Cruise Reviews
Norfolk to the Caribbean Carnival Glory Cruise Reviews
Norfolk to the Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Norfolk to the Caribbean Carnival Sunrise Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.