Review for Carnival Splendor to Bermuda

This was our first time on SPLENDOR, and our seventh on Carnival, and I will have to say, the Fantasy and Spirit Class of ship is MUCH more to our liking. The first thing to hit you (slap you in the face kind of way) is all that PINK!!...from Deck 3 all the way to Deck 11. You enter the elevators, again...pink. You go to the MDR's (3 of them) Gold Pearl, Black Pearl, Pink Pearl, and they are ...