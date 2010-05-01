Loved the destination of Bermuda and a driveable port--Norfolk, VA. Embarkation was challenging because Norfolk is not set up for cruises of over 3000 people. Very slow and disorganized. Get there before your assigned time and be prepared to wait. Once on the ship, everything was nearly perfect the whole week. Only complaint was our dinner dining room waiters did not get our dinner orders ...
only had to travel 15 minutes to port. Rooms were great, but received very poor service in anytime dining. Recommend people sign up for designated time. anytime dining is like a mase that is difficult to get through. Service was lousy and food was not what we ordered. But I will definitely cruise the sunshine again. Overall we had a great time. Free drinks in the casino, cookies in the room, Free ...
Food was served cold most nights in the dining room. Guys was our savior. Food selection in dining room very limited. The entertainment or lack of, was horrible. The Floor shows are 2nd rate and they no longer have a show band. It's obvious they are cutting corners and staff is limited. No nightlife except for the casino. The staff where all very friendly. They all really work hard to be helpful. ...
This was our first time on SPLENDOR, and our seventh on Carnival, and I will have to say, the Fantasy and Spirit Class of ship is MUCH more to our liking. The first thing to hit you (slap you in the face kind of way) is all that PINK!!...from Deck 3 all the way to Deck 11. You enter the elevators, again...pink. You go to the MDR's (3 of them) Gold Pearl, Black Pearl, Pink Pearl, and they are ...
Carnival is reaching new lows each yr. Hard to book em any more, but we wanted to see Bermuda.
The Food was a severe dissapointment. Service just as bad. We expect freshly cooked food in Dining Room, but this was not the case. Entre's were all overcooked, dried out and obviously had been sitting under warming lamps for long times. Ordered a snapper entre that looked like dried out ...
We are 65 yr.old fit seniors who booked this when first offered since Norfolk is 2 hours from home. We self-parked in the closest Main St. garage across from the Port at 10am for a flat cruise rate of $105. Convenient with easy walk across the street for embarkation. Service fast and courteous in the terminal. Onboard by 11:15am.
First time on Carnival so wandered the ship. Older ship but ...
Just returned from a Bermuda cruise on the Splendor. We had a blast! Yes, it's the pink biscuit ship that needs a facelift, but everything was great on our trip! Our stewart Gede was fantastic! Our inside cabin was small of course, but had everything we needed. The food in the dining room was terrific as was our head waiter Jose. There were only 2 elegant dress nights and the rest were cruise ...
My husband and I sailed the Carnival Glory, from October 16 -â€" 22, 2011. This was our 19th cruise, our 13th on Carnival, and over our 13th Wedding Anniversary. We have also previously sailed on Celebrity, Cunard, Holland and Norwegian. This was a six day sailing out of Norfolk, VA to Bermuda. It seemed like most of the passengers were from Virginia.
We drove to Norfolk the day prior ...
Embarkation - breeze, arrived at port around 11:30 and was on ship by noon. I love sailing from Norfolk.
Ship - clean, easy to navigate mid-size ship. Pool area was spacious and plenty of lounge chairs at any given time. Solarium is always a nice place on a RCCL ship. Most of the time people kept the kiddies out of the area, which was nice since we left our teenagers at home for some peace and ...
Weather was perfect and Bermuda was beautiful. Rode the ferries and buses to get around. The ferries were quick but the buses were slow. If you want to see all the sites, then a taxi tour maybe the best bet. We went to the Crystal caves, Horseshoe beach, Hamilton and the Royal Dockyards shops and maritime museum. We never made it to St. Georges but we had been there before. The staff on the boat ...