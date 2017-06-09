This review is more about the port than the cruise. We arrived by car and got in line to park at 11:00am. We didn't board the ship until 4:00pm! Norfolk is clearly not capable of handling a ship with this many passengers. The city cruise parking lot had one person taking money and there were not enough busses to transport everyone to the dock. Standing outside in 90+ degrees and high humidity was ...
Selected this cruise because I live less than 2 hours from Norfolk port. But it was not a good boarding experience. It rained, people got wet, parking situation awful!! Later found out that luggage handlers were on strike so not enough staff to get people through boarding process in timely manner. People stood in line, in rain for hours!! Not enough service staff on Lido Deck. In all my days ...
I chose Carnival Sunrise because it left from Norfolk and was an easy departure point as I was taking my entire family on the cruise. It was the first cruise for many of them; so their first cruise experience. I have sailed Carnival before and have enjoyed the experience. I can not say the same for this trip.
I had high expectations since I had heard so much hype about the renovations and ...
We chose to sail on the Sunrise for the Bahamas trip due to the price and the convenience of sailing out of Norfolk. We were also thrilled to be on the Sunrise as we had previously sailed on the ship when it was the Triumph. The embarkation in Norfolk was rocky, to say the least. Once on board there wasn’t much direction, but we assumed it was because they were still working out kinks in the new ...
We have traveled out of norfolk, va many times on carnival ships, we are platinum cruisers and have had much fun. Another couple came up from charlotte to go with us in a different cabin. This is their 4th time with us. The time for boarding was great however were were told to be on board by 3pm to leave at 4,but it was almost 5:30 pm when we left. People dont pay attention, they should be left ...
Chose this cruise because departure port was close to home. Overall very satisfied. Excursion was cancelled because of wind, but we did get on another excursion.The cabin stewards and buffet area tables cleaning staff work extremely hard with barely a minutes break and did a fantastic job. This time cruising I was not too impressed with the lunch or dinner buffet. We did use other choices ...
Sailed from Hometown for the First time, I must say it was great and also very convenient .
Downtown Norfolk, just 20 minuted from home,
The Sunshine was a nice Ship..... I sailed in an Ocean Suite. in the AFT of the ship..
The balcony was a little small, overall the room was nice. Two wrap sofas, one was a sleeper, Seperate bedroom that led out onto the balcony, bathroom had a tub with ...
I chose this cruise because it was perfect timing for my wonderful wife's birthday and it was leaving from Norfolk only 1 hour from our home in Gloucester. It was also affordable. The cabin was beautiful and comfortable.The huge picture window showcasing the open ocean and beautiful ports of call. I just spent the better half an hour detailing all the wonderful experiences of our wonderful trip ...
Embarkation and disembarkation went very smooth!
The safety/security drill that occurred aboard the ship took an extended about of time. It was held outside on the deck in humid weather and limited about of space. Many of the elderly people standing near me had a very difficult time standing for the period of time.
The ship was very clean, the cabin was clean, prepared and ready for us ...
Overly pleased with my cruise experience with Carnivel out of Norfolk Virgina .Boarding was orderly and my luggage was at my storeroom in a reasonable time. Plenty of food morning noon and night. Anything you wanted to eat was available The wait staff in dining room and the buffet were more than outstanding. They were friendly and helpful to your needs.
Entertainment and activities were ...