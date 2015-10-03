  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Noble Caledonia Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Andalucian Odyssey Itinerary
Hebridean Sky docked in Ortigia, Siracusa, Sicily
We were told it was too windy and rough to land in Canakkle
Outside restaurant on deck 5
Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
12 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 12 Noble Caledonia Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

DUTY OF CARE

Review for Island Sky to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
rescuepilot
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We progress through day 6 of our Covid infection. This cruise was booked after careful questioning regarding hygiene and Covid protocols. We were satisfied with the details provided. The practice, however, was not effective. On the morning of day 6, the daily wake up call came with the information that there was one case of Covid on board. The case was isolating in her cabin with her ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Don't trust Noble Caledonia

Review for Caledonian Sky to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
mcwbooby
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked what was supposed to be a 15-day wildlife cruise around New Zealand, but because Noble Caledonia had failed to rid the ship's hull of biocontaminants, it failed New Zealand's inspection and was unable to sail until 6 days after the scheduled embarkation date. And instead of sailing around the South Island and its offshore islands, we got on the ship 6 days late in Auckland, and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Caledonian Sky Kimberley Coastal Cruise

Review for Caledonian Sky to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
SuziOz
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as it was to a unique and remote location with stunning landscapes. We departed from Broome for an 11 day sail to Darwin. Before hand we had done an APT land tour with 18 ppl who all embarked on the cruise as well. The ship was a perfect size with 100 guests. We ate all our meals outdoors on the Lido deck as the weather was perfect every day. The food was a good quality ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Is there a better small cruise ship?

Review for Island Sky to Africa

User Avatar
sjahants
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

this was our second cruise with Noble Caledonia. This trip was called Madagascar and Beyond. The cabins are gorgeous with ample bathrooms and endless hot water from a powerful showerhead, even when everyone else is showering too! The food is excellent and the waiting staff begin to know you are know exactly what you will be requiring. there is no seating plan and everyone sits with ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Not as good as it should be

Review for Caledonian Sky to Asia

User Avatar
allesca
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was operated by Noble Caledonia who have chartered the ship for several years from APT who apparently have a share in NC. The trip: It was an expedition cruise along the coast of Java, ending in Singapore. The attraction of these cruises is that there is an emphasis on nature and local culture and they go places larger ships can't get to, with frequent use of zodiacs for ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Adventure Cruising the Kinberley

Review for Caledonian Sky to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Goingagin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed out of Broome in the north of Western Australia, This was the last cruise of the season before the temperatures became too excessive and the wet arrives. What a delight this small ship is! For those who remember - she was originally a Renaissance Ship - not the big ones - but a smaller version. A hundred passengers all made welcome. All drinks, excursions are included. Our first morning ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Check the details of the cruise

Review for Island Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
grey traveller
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this ship due to it's small size (MAX 114 Passengers) and the advertising from APT that this ship can go where larger ships cannot. The disappointments On our first port of call (Senji) we were advised that the ship could not dock in the port so we were provided with another location (Zadar) which meant a extra 0.5 hour extra drive in a coach to the Plitvice National Park. A ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Noble Caledonia and Island Sky; Excellent!

Review for Island Sky to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jpp4
6-10 Cruises

I chose the cruise because of it being a small ship that would transit the Corinth Canal and I had enjoyed a previous cruise on island Sky. Labelled Land of Gods and Hero's it featured daily visits to classical Greek / Roman historical sites. We are not knowledgeable in the subject but open minded and impressed by what the ancients achieved B.C. We are a couple, mid-60's, middle management, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Not what it was supposed to be

Review for Island Sky to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
dancer stansted
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked a Melanesian Odyssey with Noble Caledonia believing from friends that it was a luxury company and really good. Compared to Peregrine Quark they were terrible. Expedition crew were rubbish except for one or two. No names. Unfortunately the seas were very rough which was no ones fault and the hotel staff were good and did help when possible. However the expedition staff were not helpful ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Never ever again. You don't get what you pay for!

Review for Island Sky to South Pacific

User Avatar
Luxurywanted
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise itinerary and description sounded amazing but most of it turned out to be advertising fantasy. What was described and what actually occurred were worlds apart. Positive points were a good group of passengers and an amazing catering staff who were always a delight both for catering and entertainment. The rest is downside. Cabins are tired and our suite had a broken balcony door. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

