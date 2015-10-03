We progress through day 6 of our Covid infection.
This cruise was booked after careful questioning regarding hygiene and Covid protocols. We were satisfied with the details provided. The practice, however, was not effective.
On the morning of day 6, the daily wake up call came with the information that there was one case of Covid on board. The case was isolating in her cabin with her ...
We booked what was supposed to be a 15-day wildlife cruise around New Zealand, but because Noble Caledonia had failed to rid the ship's hull of biocontaminants, it failed New Zealand's inspection and was unable to sail until 6 days after the scheduled embarkation date. And instead of sailing around the South Island and its offshore islands, we got on the ship 6 days late in Auckland, and we ...
We chose this cruise as it was to a unique and remote location with stunning landscapes.
We departed from Broome for an 11 day sail to Darwin. Before hand we had done an APT land tour with 18 ppl who all embarked on the cruise as well.
The ship was a perfect size with 100 guests. We ate all our meals outdoors on the Lido deck as the weather was perfect every day. The food was a good quality ...
this was our second cruise with Noble Caledonia. This trip was called Madagascar and Beyond.
The cabins are gorgeous with ample bathrooms and endless hot water from a powerful showerhead, even when everyone else is showering too!
The food is excellent and the waiting staff begin to know you are know exactly what you will be requiring.
there is no seating plan and everyone sits with ...
This cruise was operated by Noble Caledonia who have chartered the ship for several years from APT who apparently have a share in NC.
The trip:
It was an expedition cruise along the coast of Java, ending in Singapore. The attraction of these cruises is that there is an emphasis on nature and local culture and they go places larger ships can't get to, with frequent use of zodiacs for ...
We sailed out of Broome in the north of Western Australia, This was the last cruise of the season before the temperatures became too excessive and the wet arrives. What a delight this small ship is! For those who remember - she was originally a Renaissance Ship - not the big ones - but a smaller version. A hundred passengers all made welcome. All drinks, excursions are included. Our first morning ...
We chose this ship due to it's small size (MAX 114 Passengers) and the advertising from APT that this ship can go where larger ships cannot.
The disappointments
On our first port of call (Senji) we were advised that the ship could not dock in the port so we were provided with another location (Zadar) which meant a extra 0.5 hour extra drive in a coach to the Plitvice National Park.
A ...
I chose the cruise because of it being a small ship that would transit the Corinth Canal and I had enjoyed a previous cruise on island Sky. Labelled Land of Gods and Hero's it featured daily visits to classical Greek / Roman historical sites. We are not knowledgeable in the subject but open minded and impressed by what the ancients achieved B.C.
We are a couple, mid-60's, middle management, ...
We booked a Melanesian Odyssey with Noble Caledonia believing from friends that it was a luxury company and really good. Compared to Peregrine Quark they were terrible. Expedition crew were rubbish except for one or two. No names. Unfortunately the seas were very rough which was no ones fault and the hotel staff were good and did help when possible. However the expedition staff were not helpful ...
The cruise itinerary and description sounded amazing but most of it turned out to be advertising fantasy.
What was described and what actually occurred were worlds apart.
Positive points were a good group of passengers and an amazing catering staff who were always a delight both for catering and entertainment.
The rest is downside. Cabins are tired and our suite had a broken balcony door. ...