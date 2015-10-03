  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Noble Caledonia Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Andalucian Odyssey Itinerary
Hebridean Sky docked in Ortigia, Siracusa, Sicily
We were told it was too windy and rough to land in Canakkle
Outside restaurant on deck 5
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
7 reviews

Filters

1-7 of 7 Noble Caledonia Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

DUTY OF CARE

Review for Island Sky to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
rescuepilot
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We progress through day 6 of our Covid infection. This cruise was booked after careful questioning regarding hygiene and Covid protocols. We were satisfied with the details provided. The practice, however, was not effective. On the morning of day 6, the daily wake up call came with the information that there was one case of Covid on board. The case was isolating in her cabin with her ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Is there a better small cruise ship?

Review for Island Sky to Africa

User Avatar
sjahants
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

this was our second cruise with Noble Caledonia. This trip was called Madagascar and Beyond. The cabins are gorgeous with ample bathrooms and endless hot water from a powerful showerhead, even when everyone else is showering too! The food is excellent and the waiting staff begin to know you are know exactly what you will be requiring. there is no seating plan and everyone sits with ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Check the details of the cruise

Review for Island Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
grey traveller
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this ship due to it's small size (MAX 114 Passengers) and the advertising from APT that this ship can go where larger ships cannot. The disappointments On our first port of call (Senji) we were advised that the ship could not dock in the port so we were provided with another location (Zadar) which meant a extra 0.5 hour extra drive in a coach to the Plitvice National Park. A ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Noble Caledonia and Island Sky; Excellent!

Review for Island Sky to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jpp4
6-10 Cruises

I chose the cruise because of it being a small ship that would transit the Corinth Canal and I had enjoyed a previous cruise on island Sky. Labelled Land of Gods and Hero's it featured daily visits to classical Greek / Roman historical sites. We are not knowledgeable in the subject but open minded and impressed by what the ancients achieved B.C. We are a couple, mid-60's, middle management, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Never ever again. You don't get what you pay for!

Review for Island Sky to South Pacific

User Avatar
Luxurywanted
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise itinerary and description sounded amazing but most of it turned out to be advertising fantasy. What was described and what actually occurred were worlds apart. Positive points were a good group of passengers and an amazing catering staff who were always a delight both for catering and entertainment. The rest is downside. Cabins are tired and our suite had a broken balcony door. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Not what it was supposed to be

Review for Island Sky to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
dancer stansted
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked a Melanesian Odyssey with Noble Caledonia believing from friends that it was a luxury company and really good. Compared to Peregrine Quark they were terrible. Expedition crew were rubbish except for one or two. No names. Unfortunately the seas were very rough which was no ones fault and the hotel staff were good and did help when possible. However the expedition staff were not helpful ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Enjoyable and relaxing cruise

Review for Island Sky to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Yggdrasil98
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have sailed on a few itineraries with Noble Caledonia and have reviewed positively and negatively. I am happy to report our recent cruise on the Island Sky was a very good cruise. I was last on board in 2011 in the Baltic, and had no zodiac landings. This was an expedition cruise so we mostly used Zodiacs to land. The initial safety drill was very thorough, much better than on the Serenissima. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2014

