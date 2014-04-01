We progress through day 6 of our Covid infection.
This cruise was booked after careful questioning regarding hygiene and Covid protocols. We were satisfied with the details provided. The practice, however, was not effective.
On the morning of day 6, the daily wake up call came with the information that there was one case of Covid on board. The case was isolating in her cabin with her ...
This is a review of our Andalucian Odyssey cruise on Noble Caledonia from November 12 to 22, 2021.
This was our second cruise on Noble Caledonia in three months, and it was just as good as the first – so most of this section is adapted from my blog of that cruise.
We were attracted to Noble by their itineraries, small ships, and the interesting and welcoming ...
This was our 23rd cruise, but the first on Noble Caledonia. We were attracted to Noble by their itineraries, small ships, and the interesting and welcoming website: www.noble-caledonia.co.uk
The bottom line is that this cruise delivered, and Noble Caledonia is highly recommended to anyone who cruises for itinerary.
Because Noble Caledonia is little known in the US and on Cruise Critic, I ...
We chose this ship due to it's small size (MAX 114 Passengers) and the advertising from APT that this ship can go where larger ships cannot.
The disappointments
On our first port of call (Senji) we were advised that the ship could not dock in the port so we were provided with another location (Zadar) which meant a extra 0.5 hour extra drive in a coach to the Plitvice National Park.
A ...
I chose the cruise because of it being a small ship that would transit the Corinth Canal and I had enjoyed a previous cruise on island Sky. Labelled Land of Gods and Hero's it featured daily visits to classical Greek / Roman historical sites. We are not knowledgeable in the subject but open minded and impressed by what the ancients achieved B.C.
We are a couple, mid-60's, middle management, ...
I have sailed on a few itineraries with Noble Caledonia and have reviewed positively and negatively. I am happy to report our recent cruise on the Island Sky was a very good cruise. I was last on board in 2011 in the Baltic, and had no zodiac landings. This was an expedition cruise so we mostly used Zodiacs to land. The initial safety drill was very thorough, much better than on the Serenissima. I ...