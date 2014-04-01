  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Noble Caledonia Europe Cruise Reviews

Andalucian Odyssey Itinerary
Hebridean Sky docked in Ortigia, Siracusa, Sicily
We were told it was too windy and rough to land in Canakkle
Outside restaurant on deck 5
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
6 reviews

Filters

1-6 of 6 Noble Caledonia Europe Cruise Reviews

DUTY OF CARE

Review for Island Sky to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
rescuepilot
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We progress through day 6 of our Covid infection. This cruise was booked after careful questioning regarding hygiene and Covid protocols. We were satisfied with the details provided. The practice, however, was not effective. On the morning of day 6, the daily wake up call came with the information that there was one case of Covid on board. The case was isolating in her cabin with her ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Noble Caledonia Andalucian Odyssey on Hebridean Sky, November 2021

Review for Hebridean Sky (Noble Caledonia) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Host Jazzbeau
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is a review of our Andalucian Odyssey cruise on Noble Caledonia from November 12 to 22, 2021. This was our second cruise on Noble Caledonia in three months, and it was just as good as the first – so most of this section is adapted from my blog of that cruise. We were attracted to Noble by their itineraries, small ships, and the interesting and welcoming ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Noble Caledonia Hebridean Sky Voyage from Mallorca to Malta 19 Sep – 4 Oct 2021

Review for Hebridean Sky (Noble Caledonia) to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Host Jazzbeau
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 23rd cruise, but the first on Noble Caledonia. We were attracted to Noble by their itineraries, small ships, and the interesting and welcoming website: www.noble-caledonia.co.uk The bottom line is that this cruise delivered, and Noble Caledonia is highly recommended to anyone who cruises for itinerary. Because Noble Caledonia is little known in the US and on Cruise Critic, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Check the details of the cruise

Review for Island Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
grey traveller
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this ship due to it's small size (MAX 114 Passengers) and the advertising from APT that this ship can go where larger ships cannot. The disappointments On our first port of call (Senji) we were advised that the ship could not dock in the port so we were provided with another location (Zadar) which meant a extra 0.5 hour extra drive in a coach to the Plitvice National Park. A ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Noble Caledonia and Island Sky; Excellent!

Review for Island Sky to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jpp4
6-10 Cruises

I chose the cruise because of it being a small ship that would transit the Corinth Canal and I had enjoyed a previous cruise on island Sky. Labelled Land of Gods and Hero's it featured daily visits to classical Greek / Roman historical sites. We are not knowledgeable in the subject but open minded and impressed by what the ancients achieved B.C. We are a couple, mid-60's, middle management, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Enjoyable and relaxing cruise

Review for Island Sky to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Yggdrasil98
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have sailed on a few itineraries with Noble Caledonia and have reviewed positively and negatively. I am happy to report our recent cruise on the Island Sky was a very good cruise. I was last on board in 2011 in the Baltic, and had no zodiac landings. This was an expedition cruise so we mostly used Zodiacs to land. The initial safety drill was very thorough, much better than on the Serenissima. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2014

Find a cruise

Europe Cruise Reviews for Noble Caledonia Ships
Hebridean Sky (Noble Caledonia) Europe Cruise Reviews
Hebridean Sky (Noble Caledonia) Europe Cruise Reviews
Island Sky Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.