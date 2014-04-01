We progress through day 6 of our Covid infection.
This cruise was booked after careful questioning regarding hygiene and Covid protocols. We were satisfied with the details provided. The practice, however, was not effective.
On the morning of day 6, the daily wake up call came with the information that there was one case of Covid on board. The case was isolating in her cabin with her ...
I have sailed on a few itineraries with Noble Caledonia and have reviewed positively and negatively. I am happy to report our recent cruise on the Island Sky was a very good cruise. I was last on board in 2011 in the Baltic, and had no zodiac landings. This was an expedition cruise so we mostly used Zodiacs to land. The initial safety drill was very thorough, much better than on the Serenissima. I ...