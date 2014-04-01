  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Noble Caledonia Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Andalucian Odyssey Itinerary
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Noble Caledonia Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

DUTY OF CARE

Review for Island Sky to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
rescuepilot
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We progress through day 6 of our Covid infection. This cruise was booked after careful questioning regarding hygiene and Covid protocols. We were satisfied with the details provided. The practice, however, was not effective. On the morning of day 6, the daily wake up call came with the information that there was one case of Covid on board. The case was isolating in her cabin with her ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Enjoyable and relaxing cruise

Review for Island Sky to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Yggdrasil98
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have sailed on a few itineraries with Noble Caledonia and have reviewed positively and negatively. I am happy to report our recent cruise on the Island Sky was a very good cruise. I was last on board in 2011 in the Baltic, and had no zodiac landings. This was an expedition cruise so we mostly used Zodiacs to land. The initial safety drill was very thorough, much better than on the Serenissima. I ...
Sail Date: April 2014

