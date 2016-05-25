This was our first experience, both with Emerald and with a super Yacht. The ship is lovely. The cabin was well laid out and comfortable. I read previous reviews about the staff and found ours to be less than the superlatives I've read. With a couple of exceptions, the wait staff were efficient but did not remember names or preferences. Some were not even approachable -- efficient, but not ...
Chose the mini cruise to test out Azamara, and ideal for active elderly mother-in-law to see Balearics,Embarkation pretty good(except port assistant &computer said 93year old was not born yet) Windows self service very busy on arrival but staff quick to get drinks and food was tasty and plentiful.
All staff on board brilliant,couldn't fault anyone. All facilities well maintained and ship ...
SHORT VERSION: I greatly enjoyed the outstanding food, service, and classical music on this luxury small ship cruise and plan to return soon.
Details:
I am an American who did this two-week luxury small ship cruise solo from Nice to Bilbao. I chose it primarily for the intimate classical music experience it offered with its Ocean Sun Festival. To compare, I have done various other mostly ...
Grand Prix experience for a special birthday. Very friendly and helpful crew, with the exception of the Guest Relations desk and the Concierge, who could not or would not sort out a problem with thick black sooty particles all over our balcony for which we had paid an extra fare. This problem was not limited to us alone, the Owner's Suite which was next to ours also had a similar problem, which ...
I went on this cruise with my parents, and we really loved it. Embarkation was a breeze, we took a taxi from the airport to the port in Nice, France, and about ten minutes after getting out of the taxi we were on the ship. MUCH better than the bigger cruise lines where you have to wait for hours in line to board and there are hundreds of people everywhere. Disembarkation was similarly extremely ...
We chose this cruise because because with live in Antibes and it departed and returned to Nice (no flights). This was our second Azamara Quest cruise so we either like being abused or it was pretty good (the latter)
All 'inclusive' which means you get standard wine and some cocktails "free" (without extra charge) No sparkling wine unless you pay extra.
Not bad but not the best (Seabourn ...
First cruise on Azamara, after a lot of cruises on Cunard, and one cruise on Celebrity. I enjoyed this cruise very much.
Pros :
- Nice ship, with an elegant, but relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
- Excellent crew, always smiling and doing everything to make your cruise a total pleasure : I felt chilly during the italian buffet in Sorrento and suddenly, without asking anything, a warm ...
It was a smaller ship and the destinations in the French and Italian Rivieras. The service was great and the staff made a point of remembering your name. At the end of the cruise, the entire senior staff was on the pier and thanked everyone for coming. The side trips on shore were very good too.
Some of the destinations were better seen by boat: Portofina, Monte Carlo, Cinque Terre, for ...
From the moment we embark, it's like we 're home. The staff recognize us and it's like reuniting with family after having been away for awhile. Everything luxury is included. There's no out our pocket expenses except for shore excurisons or the gift shop.. My husband has a military handcap of being 100% hearing loss, and the shore excurision staff take special care of him. The staff knows ...
This was the Monaco Grand Prix cruise. We were planning to take SilverSea but their cruise was too long. The Quest was billed as a 5 star ship, so we had high, unfulfilled expectations.
Not withstanding an alleged recent rehab, the ship looked old and run down. Our displeasure began with boarding when we were moved from pilar to post around the ship in Nice for health forms at one station, ...